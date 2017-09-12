‘Maring’ stops transport operations in affected areas

THE Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) advised bus operators with scheduled trips to Aurora on Tuesday to suspend travel in the province due to heavy rains spawned by Tropical Depression “Maring”.

“Bus plying the said route are advised to remain in their respective terminals to provide their passengers ready access to food and personal amenities,” the LTFRB said in an advisory.

The LTFRB advised bus operators to attend to passengers’ needs.

The Philippine Coast Guard reported a total of 296 passengers stranded in ports of Bicol as of 8 a.m.

Affected are Tabaco, Pilar, Virac, San Andres, Codon and Pasacao.

The PCG also said that there were 46 rolling cargoes, 16 vessels, and one motor banca stranded in the area.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) meanwhile said that ferry boats and RORO vessels remained operational at the Batangas port.

“Smaller vessels like bancas going to Puerto Galera have been suspended as reported by the Batangas port manager,” according to DOTr.

“Montenegro shipping has suspended vessel voyages to and from Lucena and Marinduque due to bad weather. All other routes remain operational,” the DOTr added.

Both international ports Manila International Container Terminal and South Harbor however remain open for receiving cargo.

The Philippine National Railway (PNR) operations, meanwhile, were temporarily suspended because of the high water level along its line. The PNR runs from Manila to Calamba.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) also said that flights between Manila and Bicol were suspended due to the inclement weather.

Affected flights are: 2P 2921/2922 Manila-Legazpi-Manila of Philippine Airlines.