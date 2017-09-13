‘Maring’ upgraded into tropical storm as it traverses West PH Sea

“MARING”, now a tropical storm, maintained its strength as it traversed the West Philippine Sea, the state-run Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its Wednesday forecast.

As of 5 a.m., Maring (international name: Doksuri) was located at 270 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales with maximum winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signals (TCWS) in areas previously affected by Maring have been lifted although light to moderate with occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms would still be experienced over Bataan, Zambales, Batangas, Tarlac, Pampanga and Bulacan.

Residents in these areas are alerted against possible landslide and flashfloods.

Maring is forecast to move west-northwest at 15 kph. Within 24 hours, the tropical storm is expected to be at 565 km west-northwest of Iba, Zambales and will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Typhoon “Lannie” (international name: Talim) was spotted at 610 km northeast of Basco, Batanes with maximum winds of up to 125 kph and 155 kph.

It continues to move west-northwest at 22 kph. In 24 hours, it is expected to also leave PAR, along with Maring.

Due to the continued inclement weather, several schools have announced suspension of classes for today.

Maring swamped Metro Manila and a large swathe of Luzon with heavy rains, causing floods that resulted in the suspension of classes and work in government offices, a landslide that killed four people, and power outages.

