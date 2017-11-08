Mario Maurer, Sandara Park party for healthy hair

“Not a hair out of place” sums up how Asian superstars Mario Maurer and Sandara Park looked at the launch of a new hair care brand in Bonifacio Global City.

The German-Thai actor—who became a favorite among Asians, countless Filipinos included— with his romantic flick “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” coming of age movie “Love of Siam,” and horror feature “Pee Mak”—was dashing in his crisp dark blue suit and classic combed-up hair.

Not to be outdone is Park, who now goes by the name Dara. The 32-year-old—best remembered in the country as the bubbly Korean contestant on ABS-CBN’s talent search “Star Circle Quest” before becoming part of one of Korean’s biggest girl groups 2NE1 and a successful solo artist in her native country—was regal in her deep blue off-shoulder top, white flowy skirt and luscious curls.

The duo took a break from their respective projects in Korea and Thailand to promote global anti-dandruff shampoo brand Head and Shoulder’s new variant, Supreme, mace with nourishing argan oil. They even participated in a demonstration to show that the product can both protecy and nourish the hair.

Maurer and Park agreed that as celebrities and performers, they always need to look sharp.

“Even if I am in my favorite shirt and loose jeans, I still need to have my hair in place,” Park noted.

“I can be relaxed with what I wear and like Dara, I often go for jeans and t-shirts in my downtime but my hair should always be on point on and off the set,” the 28-year-old actor added.

The pair of Korean superstars partied with local ambassadors of the brand as well as lucky fans who were handpicked to join the festivities.