Marion Kim Mangrobang chases a dream

Marion Kim Mangrobang was born on September 04, 1991. Her 153rd ranking in the International Triathlon Union (ITU) is the highest among Filipino triathletes. As early as nine years old, she has shown interest in sports and was encouraged by her parents. In 2000, she took swimming lessons.

Competing in a variety of sports events—from weekly fun runs to both local and international competitions—Mangrobang pursued competitive training in 2014, supported by her Portuguese coach, Sergio Santos. For several months, with the aid of a patient and promising mentor, Mangrobang trained abroad, specifically at DESMOR High Performance Camp in Rio Maior, where she honed her skills.

In the following year, Mangrobang’s hard work paid off, winning silver in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games in Singapore.

In December 2016, Mangrobang won the bronze in the Dakhla Sprint Triathlon African Cup in Morocco, and the gold medal in the 2016 Subic Bay NTT ASTC Triathlon Asian Cup. In June 2017, Mangrobang participated in the Tiszaujvaros ITU (International Triathlon Union) Triathlon World Cup in Hungary, finishing 19th.

After her victory in the SEA Games, Mangrobang now has her sights on the ITU Top 50. With the support of coach Santos, her family, and friends, Mangrobang also looks forward to participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the World Cup and even the World Triathlon Series. YSABEL PADUA, Researcher

