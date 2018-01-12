Maritime agency probes sale of test questions to applicant seafarers

THE Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) assured applicant seafarers of the integrity of its exams after five personnel were arrested for allegedly selling test questions for P500,000.

“We would like to assure the public, especially the seafarers that the integrity of the system on the conduct of the theoretical examination is secured and that MARINA does not tolerate any act that will demean the credibility of our assessment procedure,” MARINA said in a statement on Friday.

MARINA clarified, however, that it could not yet confirm the breach of the examination system until it has compared the questionnaires with its database.

“We have sent a formal request to the MPD for a copy of the alleged set of questionnaires contained in a USB so that we can compare with the database in our system and the questionnaires that are uploaded and available in the MARINA website. Not until MARINA secures a copy of these alleged questionnaires, MARINA cannot confirm any breach in our examination system,” the agency said.

“MARINA has created an investigation team to prove the incident further. Moreover, the job order contract of the five personnel will not be renewed,” it said.

The entrapment operation was conducted last January 11 at the Pipedown Maritime Services, a maritime review center on Kalaw Street, Manila. REICELENE JOY IGNACIO