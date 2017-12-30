Maritime wishes for 2018

At the start of 2016, the Philippine maritime industry—or should I say, some of its stakeholders—was eager to get the candidates for the highest position in the country to include in their election platform the adoption of a national maritime agenda. They succeeded in getting one of the candidates to make that pledge; he later won. Fast forward to the end of 2017, and that promise remains to be fulfilled.

Still, the stakeholders to whom the promise was made are not giving up. They believe that the President is not reneging on it. He might be thinking his minions are making good on his promise. As 2018 approaches, the stakeholders listed their 10 wishes for the coming year that they hope would gradually lead to the realization of a national maritime agenda:

1. A clear direction for the maritime industry: Where will this be, according to Ambisyon 2030?

2. Sustain the country’s position as the premier source for seafarers for the world’s merchant fleet, by working hard to remain on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) whitelist.

3. Make the Philippine flag fly in all the seven seas.

4. Domestic fleet that will ferry passengers safely, conveniently and efficiently across the archipelago.

5. A competitive and robust shipbuilding industry.

6. A plan to develop the country’s human capital, recognized as the Philippines’ most valuable asset.

7. Maritime agencies that not only embrace the principles of good governance, but also exercise utmost prudence in using government resources.

8. A port system that’s not only safe, but also efficient and competitive.

9. A Congress that appreciates the peculiarities of being an archipelago and, therefore, goes beyond mere rhetoric.

10. A game plan that will make the Philippines take an active role in regional maritime initiatives. Didn’t we create a lot of buzz during the recent Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) meetings on this?

The bucket list is short and appears easy to achieve. Let all those concerned in the government and industry, stakeholders and the public dissect each item to find the steps required to turn them into reality. Raising the visibility of the Philippine flag in the national merchant fleet means making the country’s ship registry as attractive as the small island-states and those countries without any maritime endowment.

It means bringing about meaningful reforms in competition laws, as well in the quality and responsiveness of those delivering public services. It means improving the ability of the country in ratifying and enforcing international maritime conventions on Philippine-flagged ships through technical, legal and administrative regulations.

It is easy to draw conclusions on the state of the ports in the country; look at the toilets—do they stink? Passenger terminals may have improved with time, but are the same convenience and cleanliness offered to all sea-going passengers, regardless of status and capability to procure a passage seat onboard? Are port users satisfied with the services provided at the ports?

Many of the steps needed to be taken to achieve those on the list have been actually identified more than 10 years ago? Yet, the complaints and the problems remain, and how were these dealt with?

Blame the previous administrations and management, for they created all the mess. The propensity to discard programs of previous administrations on pretenses that better programs could be put up in their place leads to a plethora of plans aimed at addressing the same challenges, but never resolved. And the cycle goes on.

Why are other Southeast Asian countries able to progress much faster, notwithstanding that these have seen changes in their national leadership and maritime agencies’ chiefs? Indonesia, for example, has a presidential proclamation on the maritime industry issued more than two decades ago, and it’s still the one guiding principle that all maritime agencies need to adhere to. Maritime policies are developed that are consistent with the presidential proclamation, and thus, unity of purpose is settled across the various maritime sectors.

And yes, maritime stakeholders must be in it, too. Our policies are usually directed at improving business and industry. That is all right, because they are considered the engines of growth. However, it is obvious that when formulating maritime policies, there is hardly any assessment on how the results of these policies would improve the lives of ordinary Filipinos. It is the impact on business that is always highlighted. The government must admonish the industry to balance corporate profitability with social responsibility.

As 2017 closes, the proponents for a national maritime agenda are not giving up on President Duterte’s commitment. His minions, who he claims belong to the elite intelligentsia, may still work wonders. Hopefully, these will come in 2018.

A prosperous New Year, everyone!