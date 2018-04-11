Mariwasa unveils new collection

Leading tile manufacturer Mariwasa took the opportunity to unveil its latest collection, Focal Point, at the 23rd WORLDBEX, World Trade Center in Pasay City.

Focal Point captures the distinct taste and diversity of society with its timeless, modern and stunning natural designs which was inspired by the different generations ranging from Gen X to Millennial.

The collection is divided into three categories, namely Revitality, a timeless design which gives a relaxing, therapeutic and energetic sensation; Technique, which is a cross cultural vibe and modern function; and Wanderwall, which gives an extraordinary ambiance.

“Our designers go to different places in the Philippines and abroad to look for inspirations that will be incorporated in the tiles. They also roam around Europe and Asia to look for the latest tile trends. Moreover, each year we have a trend spotting workshop to identify the new trends, patterns and pulse of the consumer,” says Phaskorn Buranawit, president of Mariwasa Siam Ceramics, Inc. (MSC) as well as the country director for SCG Philippines, Mariwasa’s mother company.

During the 23rd WORLDBEX, Mariwasa also launched their mascot, named Tyler the Tile Installer. Tyler was introduced as a technical man, who gives tips and reminders on how to install Mariwasa tiles the right way, a medium to convey the benefits of using Mariwasa tiles.

“Mariwasa has been part of Filipinos’ homes for more than five decades already. We kept up with the demand and taste of the changing sector through our innovations,” adds Buranawit.

Mariwasa also featured their new tile size of 20 x 60 cm that is considered as a plausible alternative for wood plank designs.

“Our wall tiles are commonly used in the kitchen and bathroom before. Now, we noticed as we go around the country that people are already using 30×60 cm tiles as wall cladding in their house façade,” Buranawit explains.

“During plant visits, I can see they update their machineries. They’re willing to develop a different size based on the specifications that we wanted. They are very flexible and very easy to work with,” says Rina Soriano, vice president for Architectural and Interior Design of DMCI HOMES, one of Mariwasa’s clients.

Mariwasa also revealed large tile sizes such as the 60×60 cm and 30×60 cm.

Despite the bestselling FULL HD Tiles in wood, marble and stone designs, Mariwasa does not stop coming up with new designs.

As an industry leader capable of adapting to the demands of modern technologies, Mariwasa also plans to embrace e-commerce and digital marketing.

“We are aware of the big change on how e-commerce shapes the consumers’ buying behaviour most especially in other countries. For now, we are thoroughly studying if we can adapt it now here in the Philippines setting. Our main focus is digital marketing. Going through online particularly website, social media and search engines will reach our market and company’s objective faster. We are also using online communication as a channel to interact with the young sector or the millennials,” says Buranawit.