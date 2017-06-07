Mark Bautista escapes bullets in Washington

In the middle of his currently busy theater schedule, Mark Bautista’s routine in Seattle, Washington was interrupted by what he described as the “most terrifying experience” of his life.

On Tuesday afternoon, the singer-actor shared on his Instagram account @iammarkbautista a series of photographs that showed a red car’s hood with multiple gunshots, police investigators and a black car apparently carrying a gunman.

“God, thank you for protecting us! This is the most terrifying moment I’ve ever experienced in my whole life,” Bautista posted.

As it turned out, Bautista was aboard an Uber car traversing Columbia City, when a man in another vehicle started shooting at their direction.

“That’s the exact photo of the gunman and his car in front of us. He was out in the sunroof holding two guns while firing them towards us,” Bautista continued.

The gunman’s photo was taken from his Uber ride’s dashboard camera.

Bautista is currently in Seattle for the staging of the rock musical “Here Lies Love,” which, according to its show description, “retraces the meteoric rise to power and descent into infamy of Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos.” He reprises the role of the late President Ferdinand Marcos, which he originally portrayed from 2014 to 2015, in the Here Lies Love’s first run in London.

Thankfully, the singer-actor and his Uber driver were unharmed but Bautista was nevertheless shaken with his first-hand experience of being a gunman’s target.

“I’m happy that we’re safe now but when I found out that our car was actually hit by a bullet where I was seated, I was literally shaking and my hands were cold. The picture of the gunman firing two guns right in front of us is still so clear to me,” Bautista wrote.

With news of violence hogging the headlines from different parts of the world, including the recent Resorts World Manila attack back home, Bautista pleaded with his followers to take care of one another.

“It could happen to anyone and anywhere. We’re indeed living in a crazy world. Be safe guys and take care of each other.”

The gunman’s identity and his reason for shooting Bautista and his Uber ride is still unknown. But in an interview with pep.ph, Bautista described the gunman as a young “black guy” holding two guns.

“Nakita ko pa lumalabas mga bullets sa baril while firing,” the singer-actor added.

In a separate report by the community-specific news site Patch.com, the shooting broke out at around 7 pm of Monday night (US time) along Rainier Avenue, in the center of Columbia City’s busy commercial district.

Still according to the report, Bautista’s gunman was aboard a green Chrysler. After shooting Bautista’s Honda car, the gunman fled the scene but not without hitting a third car and injuring its driver. As of press time, the gunman remains at large.

Curiously, as of 5 pm on Wednesday, Bautista deleted his account of the incident.

No explanation as to why the singer did so has surfaced as of press time.