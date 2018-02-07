Mark milestones with Ink Creations

“I love personalized products. I order them for gifts and personal use. It was while I was writing on a personalized notepad that I thought about it as a business. That was when I started researching for processes, suppliers and machines,” Rea Asuncion recalls the beginnings of Ink Creations.

She was still working in the BPO industry when she started her home-based enterprise in 2012, now she is running it full time with a staff of two who assist in production and product development. Not bad for someone who had zero background.

“My brother, Ruel was initially my designer. He had Photoshop knowledge and slowly taught me the basics. I started with simple designs and as Ink Creations grew and as more players came into the field, I also had to upgrade my designs, my skills, and resources,” Rea explains.

Her product roster initially consisted of bag tags, mini tags, gift tags, flat cards, sticker labels, and notepads. Then TV/radio personality and actress Amy Perez requested for invitations for her youngest child’s baby shower. This was followed by another customer who ordered birthday banners, cupcake toppers, thank you tags, and stickers. Before Rea knew it, Ink Creations’ offerings had grown to include party collateral.

“When customers ask if we can make something new, we don’t say no right away. We check and research if we can execute. We invest in equipment or we outsource, if needed,” Rea discloses.

It is such as joy to browse the range of designs she has done, from elegant to whimsical.

You can already imagine the events where they were used. She has a line up of products that can guarantee cohesive styling for any party. She makes invitations of all sorts, envelope sealers, birthday hats, napkin rings, food tags, loot bags, even wedding misalettes. “We have done birthdays, engagement parties, bridal showers, weddings, baby showers, baptisms, and retirement parties,” she rattles off.

Among the most memorable is a Filipino fiesta-themed event where Ink Creations had to produce play money and a custom brochure featuring the most popular festivals in the country.

“Another favorite is the crayon box invitations. These were the hardest to make but the most fulfilling,” she adds.

Minimum production time is seven business days, depending on the requirements.

“More often than not, our clients know what they want. They would usually send us pegs.

Once we have an understanding of what they want, the design process starts. We keep resources of design elements which we unearth during layout,” Rea says.

“Our customers compliment our designs, they say we always achieve the look that they want for their events. The quality of print is another thing. But the ease of doing business with us seems to be repeatedly resonating in their feedback. They feel that we are efficient because we can execute even with short timelines. They also say that we reply quickly to their concerns and inquiries,” shares the proud entrepreneur who is also a mother to nine-year-old Noah.

Aside from being able to exercise her creativity, she is happy providing jobs. “Our vision for this year is to expand and be able to hire more people,” declares Rea who also wants to reach a wider market through bazaars and expos.

In the meantime, Ink Creations may be accessed by following @InkCreationsDesign on Facebook and Instagram. You may also email inkcreationsdesign@gmail.com or send a message to (0977) 6385838. Ink Creations is based in San Mateo, Rizal.