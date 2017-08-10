MARK OF A MILLENNIAL

Furla Fall 2017 Collection

Furla unveils five exciting arm-candy for bag lovers: Like, Caos, Hashtag, Blogger and Scoop. Designed for its growing millennial market, the new Furla picks boast a contemporary twist to classic silhouettes. With its iconic bucket shape, Caos tells the story of the split soul of the ‘70s, with competing disco and folk impulses. Hashtag is a shoulder strap bag with rounded lines and unexpectedly square sides on the flap. Blogger, on the other hand, has the simple, ever-youthful shape of the carry-all bowling bags of the ‘50s, with double handles and a strap. Lastly, Furla’s Scoop borrows two of the most typical elements of bags in the ‘40s with accordion sides on the main compartment and a rectangular flap.

Furla is located at Bonifacio High Street Central, City of Dreams Manila, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Okada Manila, Rustan’s Makati and Shangri-La Plaza.