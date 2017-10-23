Mark Ruffalo raves over ‘tsinelas’ action figure

Top Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo—famous for playing the Hulk in “The Avengers” films—praised Filipino toy artist Elmer Padilla over the weekend for his version of his character’s action figure, calling it “inventively creative.”

Advertisements

“Believe it or not, this #Hulk doll is made out of recycled tsinelas (that’s Tagalog for flip-flops). @elmerboytsinelas made this for me so I just wanted to give a nice shoutout. Not only is this inventively creative, but it’s sustainable and just pure awesome! Thank you Elmer!” Ruffalo posted on his Instagram and Twitter page.

Ruffalo—an environmentalist and co-founder of the Solutions Project advocacy that focuses on clean, renewable energy for the world—was naturally excited by the artist’s choice of material.

In an ABS-CBN television report, Padilla meanwhile said he grew with hardly any toys, an experience that taught him to make his own out of trash. All the same superhero stories inspired him to be ”extraordinary.“

Padilla, a budding action figure artist now based in Cavite province, used to be a construction worker and pedicab driver. He thanked Ruffalo for giving him a shout out and appreciating his art.

“Thank you so much Sir @markruffalo for the shoutout. I can’t explain how happy I am today because one of my idols had it now and holding my creation. Hope to meet you someday in person,” Padilla posted on his Instagram account along with the picture of Ruffalo holding his work.

Apparently, it is not only Ruffalo who received a rubber slippers action figure. Chris Hemsworth who plays Thor in The Avengers also received his character as executed by Padilla.

“That is fantastic. It looks better than me,” Hemsworth said in an interview with ABS-CBN’s Marie Lozano.

Besides superheroes, Padilla also creates toys modeled after characters from comics, popular films and animated features such as Wolverine, Predator, Voltes V and Gundam.

On October 20, the local government of Imus recognized Padilla for for setting an example to save the environment through recycling. He also had his first exhibit at the Warner TV Pop Expo 2017 in Taguig last week with his super tsinelas collection.