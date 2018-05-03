Market down in morning trade ahead of inflation data

PHILIPPINE shares fell further in early trading on Thursday as investors cashed in on gains ahead of the release of April inflation on Friday.

At noon break, the bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index shed another 1.71 percent or 132.55 points to pause at 7,603.52, while the broader All Shares dropped 1.41 percent or 66.06 points to 4,633.02.

“As regional markets are down today, local markets continued its correction as CPI (consumer price index) will be released tomorrow [Friday] with investors on the sidelines as it awaits inflation rate data,” Diversified Securities, Inc. equity trader Aniceto Pangan said.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Monday said inflation in April could have accelerated to as high as 4.7 percent from 4.3 percent in March on the back of higher fuel and power prices.

In morning trade, all sectoral results settled in the red territory led by holding firms, down 2.54 percent. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS