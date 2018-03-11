Sunday, March 11, 2018
    POETRY

    Market in Matakana

    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    We live far from Matakana—
    Under the car tires highway
    concrete and asphalt roads to this town
    would groan: 79 kilometers could be 81
    or at times 82, like when the heavens
    discern there is not much need for too much
    sun on earth. This Saturday it rains even
    in summer and the roads gleam like slick
    nautilus chambers. Foliage from bursts of trees
    and shrubberies by the window dense—
    the light behind them could be the evading eyes
    of gods we have forgotten to pray to
    for warmer days and other necessities:
    Food on the table, a good laugh, stronger legs.
    We check the brochure again, read about
    that public toilet that took seven years
    to complete: two separate stalls that resemble
    hulls of a boat, each with sentinel profiles facing
    one another, connected by a singular stare as if
    chained to the eternity of their tauntings:
    “You are stuck with me. There’s nowhere to go.”
    The rains come and go. The road to Matakana
    have several ends, but like many other roads
    before this, we prefer one that ends adequately,
    such as this artery that leads to the heart of a market
    where honey from bees that live in cliffside
    hives are sold, beer crafted in a basement,
    also wine extracted from feijoas pollinated by
    silvereyes of the south and blackbirds of the north.
    We search for old trinkets and vases fit for blooms
    of the season, but the sign by the berry stall says
    “Vintage Market Every Sunday.” But it’s a Saturday,
    not a petal for sale in sight, as if we need
    reminders of the chances we have missed
    and the length of the roads we have taken.
    We walk back to our car, turn the GPS on,
    in search of another market. Always,
    there will be more roads to take before
    anything feels right. Even for just a flower.

