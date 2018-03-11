Market in Matakana

We live far from Matakana—

Under the car tires highway

concrete and asphalt roads to this town

would groan: 79 kilometers could be 81

or at times 82, like when the heavens

discern there is not much need for too much

sun on earth. This Saturday it rains even

in summer and the roads gleam like slick

nautilus chambers. Foliage from bursts of trees

and shrubberies by the window dense—

the light behind them could be the evading eyes

of gods we have forgotten to pray to

for warmer days and other necessities:

Food on the table, a good laugh, stronger legs.

We check the brochure again, read about

that public toilet that took seven years

to complete: two separate stalls that resemble

hulls of a boat, each with sentinel profiles facing

one another, connected by a singular stare as if

chained to the eternity of their tauntings:

“You are stuck with me. There’s nowhere to go.”

The rains come and go. The road to Matakana

have several ends, but like many other roads

before this, we prefer one that ends adequately,

such as this artery that leads to the heart of a market

where honey from bees that live in cliffside

hives are sold, beer crafted in a basement,

also wine extracted from feijoas pollinated by

silvereyes of the south and blackbirds of the north.

We search for old trinkets and vases fit for blooms

of the season, but the sign by the berry stall says

“Vintage Market Every Sunday.” But it’s a Saturday,

not a petal for sale in sight, as if we need

reminders of the chances we have missed

and the length of the roads we have taken.

We walk back to our car, turn the GPS on,

in search of another market. Always,

there will be more roads to take before

anything feels right. Even for just a flower.