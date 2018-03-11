Market in Matakana

We live far from Matakana—
Under the car tires highway
concrete and asphalt roads to this town
would groan: 79 kilometers could be 81
or at times 82, like when the heavens
discern there is not much need for too much
sun on earth. This Saturday it rains even
in summer and the roads gleam like slick
nautilus chambers. Foliage from bursts of trees
and shrubberies by the window dense—
the light behind them could be the evading eyes
of gods we have forgotten to pray to
for warmer days and other necessities:
Food on the table, a good laugh, stronger legs.
We check the brochure again, read about
that public toilet that took seven years
to complete: two separate stalls that resemble
hulls of a boat, each with sentinel profiles facing
one another, connected by a singular stare as if
chained to the eternity of their tauntings:
“You are stuck with me. There’s nowhere to go.”
The rains come and go. The road to Matakana
have several ends, but like many other roads
before this, we prefer one that ends adequately,
such as this artery that leads to the heart of a market
where honey from bees that live in cliffside
hives are sold, beer crafted in a basement,
also wine extracted from feijoas pollinated by
silvereyes of the south and blackbirds of the north.
We search for old trinkets and vases fit for blooms
of the season, but the sign by the berry stall says
“Vintage Market Every Sunday.” But it’s a Saturday,
not a petal for sale in sight, as if we need
reminders of the chances we have missed
and the length of the roads we have taken.
We walk back to our car, turn the GPS on,
in search of another market. Always,
there will be more roads to take before
anything feels right. Even for just a flower.
