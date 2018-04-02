Market recovery seen as new quarter starts

The stock market could begin to post a recovery with the first quarter over and the end of a Lenten break, analysts said.

“The index has held the 7,900 support area which to me may potentially be a bottom for this correction,” Eagle Equities, Inc. research head Chris Mangun said in a comment over the weekend.

“If it continues to hold this area … this may signal investors that this is a good time to start buying into this market again after being on the sidelines for the last couple of months,” he added.

“As we go into the second quarter, I am positive that we will start to see a recovery in the following weeks.”

Last week saw trading shortened to three days in observance of Holy Week.

On Wednesday, the bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) shed 0.84 percent or 67.20 points to close at 7,979.83 while the wider All Shares dipped 0.29 percent or 13.90 points to end at 4,840.56.

Online brokerage firm 2TradeAsia.com for its part said regional markets could still be taken “on a rollercoaster ride” by results on Wall Street as well as privacy issues hounding technology shares.

At home, it said attention would be focused on the release of March inflation figures and the possibility that monetary authorities would be prompted to raise interest rates during their next meeting.

“Investors will also heed … [developments regarding the]government’s second phase of tax reform, specifically on corporate income tax and the Finance [department’s] stance … [regarding]the present and subsequent investment incentives,” it added.

“This crucial package must be balanced carefully to ensure continuity of long-term directive investments in the Philippines especially for capital-intensive undertakings.”