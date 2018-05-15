Market situation and the virtual stock trading challenge

Last week, the market posted its second three-digit weekly gain for the year when it closed at 7,752.11, up 205.92 points or 2.73 percent. The first was on the week covering January 1 to 5. The market, then, closed at 8,770.00 and ended with a weekly gain of 211.58 points, or 2.47 percent.

At the time, the market had a strong start, driven by bright expectations by investors for the new year, technically termed as the January effect – an event in the market that results in a seasonal increase in stock prices during the month of January. This time, too, this was aided by two factors that made the market hit the all-time high of 9,078.37 that month, as well.

These were the trading tack taken by foreign investors and by the market’s extraordinarily big average daily value turnover.

Foreign investors’ transactions were predominantly on the “buy” side during the week. And, even if these were only about 48.84 percent of total market transactions on average, they rallied the local bulls to drive the market higher.

On the back of this development, the average daily inflow of money into the market was significantly big at P9.10 billion. At this magnitude, the sentiment of market bulls largely prevailed.

However, it is worth noting that much of last week’s trading gains came from last Friday’s trading results. The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed with a gain of 181.11 points, or 2.39 percent, while stock prices rose across the board on thin volume of 673.23 million shares, worth P5.69 billion only. As a result, too, advancers outnumbered decliners at 116 to 80, with 49 issues unchanged.

Last Friday’s market surge was attributed to two developments that were well received by investors:

One was the government’s report on the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) showing growth at the rate of 6.8 percent in the first quarter, which economic planners were quick to point out as an evidence that “the Philippines is still among the fastest-growing economies in Asia, after Vietnam’s 7.38 percent, and at par with China’s 6.8 percent.”

The Philippine monetary authorities also raised key interest rates to contain rising inflation – an act that was last done three years ago.

In this connection, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) adjusted overnight borrowing rates by 25 basis point to 3.25 percent for lending and 3.75 percent for deposit.

Before then, investors had been bugged by the harmful issues on inflation that supposedly arose from the impact of higher taxes following the initial implementation of Republic Act (RA) 10963, or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.

Trading plays in the game

Under this market scenario, players in the virtual stock trading challenge last week came up with their own trading strategies:

Pixiu was prompted to step up her efforts to unload weak positions and find new winners, committing her to more frequent turnovers; it also led both Dud67 and Dondee Prime to pick up their respective new winners, namely Vitarich Corporation (VITA) and PLDT, Inc. (TEL).

Pixiu started to make her move on Tuesday, May 8, and everyday thereafter up to last Friday, May 11.

On May 9, Dud67 came up with a surprise trading order that apparently originated from abroad, which finally moved him away from his stymied position since his second and last trade of March 14.

Dondee Prime also pulled a trading move on May 10 that seemed to apply one of the winning strategies, so far, learned from the progress of the game.

For his new champion, Dondee Prime justified his decision to pick up TEL – a tested blue chip and popularly sought stock by foreign investors – based on the expected good earnings of telecom companies in the first quarter of the year.

Dud67, on the other hand, just fulfilled his earlier plan to pick up VITA – a stock highly recommended by his trading group – following the initial scramble to pick up the issue based on its turnaround story.

Pixiu practically traded everyday last week. Below are the details of her trading transactions: (See Table 1)

For lack of space, the details of Pixiu’s trading plays and explanations will be read in the next article on May 18. In the meantime, Table 2 below shows how the players fared as of the close of trade on May 11: (See Table 2)

Conclusion

Like what successful investors say, “None could take the place of true grit and hard work.” This was what Pixiu exactly did in Week 10.

Pixiu is now number two in the leaderboard despite her frequent turnovers having clearly worked hard to weed out debilitating positions and boldly picking up rising stocks, albeit with low and/or irregular trading volumes that could become a problem when making an exit.

