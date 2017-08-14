Market vendors drop poultry prices, supply after bird flu outbreak

SEVERAL market vendors in Quezon City dropped the price of chicken and reduced supply after the Department of Agriculture (DA) confirmed an outbreak of avian influenza virus (bird flu) in Pampanga last week.

A check by The Manila Times in some of these markets showed vendors dropping the prices by as much as P15 or from P160 per kilo to P145.

Marilyn Napoles, a vendor at the city’s public market, said she and her peers had no choice but to reduce prices because the customers refused to buy them.

“Sa ngayon di talaga kami kumikita. Bukod sa tumumal [ang benta], nagbawas din kami ng order sa supplier namin,” she said.

(As of now, we are not really earning. Aside from the fact that our sales have dropped, we reduced our orders from our suppliers.)

“Wala naman po akong ibang pinagkakakitaan kaya tiis-tiis na lang.” she said.

(I really have no other source of income so I just have to be patient.)

Dennis Dionisio, a vendor at the Kamuning Public Market, said that from P8,000 a day, his earnings have been reduced to P2,000 a day since the DA announced the outbreak last Friday. Malacanang announced on Sunday, however, that the outbreak was under control.

“Kapag may tumatawad ginagawa ko pa ngang P140 para lang kumita,” Dionisio added.

(If a buyer asks for a lower price, I agree to sell it even for P140 so that I can still earn.)

Despite the pressure on the vendors amid the outbreak, Dionisio said that the price of his chicken products remained at retail prices.