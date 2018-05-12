Market your business’ meaning

You feel the adrenaline rushing because you have an exciting new product. You can just imagine sales shooting up and customers who want the product so bad pouring in.

It should be easy to make this vision a reality. Marketing is now digital and you surely wouldn’t have to spend lots to reach your target audience or a larger scale of potential customers. What can the blockers be? There should be none or, at least, you should only face very minimal challenges in terms of increasing your products’ visibility online.

Digital marketing offers cost-efficient strategies that should alleviate the challenges faced by businesses regardless of their shape and size. That’s not the case, however, as this has actually given birth to a new kind of marketing blocker — cut-throat competition for attention.

Imagine being an anguished protagonist in a horror film. No matter how much you shout, no one can hear you.

Due to the huge volumes of content that’s being released, it’s so easy for your own brand voice to be drowned out and silenced in the crowd.

Another blocker is the general audience’s attention span that’s recorded to be growing shorter —even shorter than that of a goldfish’s nine seconds based on a widely publicized Microsoft study. Content creators and copywriters will often hear this from their clients: “Shorten this or that or no one will read it.”

Even the types of content deemed highly engaging such as videos are not spared from this war for attention.

Videos are getting shorter and creation has become trickier. Videos must engage the viewers within the first seven to 10 seconds or they will stop watching and move on to the item in their newsfeed.

Creation of meaningful content

The competition for attention was among the topics discussed in this year’s Content 360 held last April. Other topics covered were about targeting the right audience, using automation tools to nurture customer loyalty and the value of tracking and analytics in marketing. Among the most insightful, however, were evidence showed by industry experts that attested to the reality of competition for attention.

There’s a school of thought, however, that says not all hope is lost. The length of the general audience’s attention span may not be the real blocker; instead it’s the incapability to create meaningful content. Christopher Star, managing partner of XS by XS, gave the audience that takeaway as he closed his case study presentation on content amplification, “The Tools and Strategies You Need to Ensure Success”.

To rise above the growing digital noise, businesses that aspire for success in their marketing strategies must first put time and effort in providing meaning to the lives of the people they want to serve. They need to provide meaning not just through marketing collaterals but through the product itself.

Creating meaningful conversations sparked by your brand may help you have your share of voice but acquiring valuable customers through online channels still requires an intelligently-crafted strategy. A well-researched strategy and a brand’s deeper purpose go hand in hand. The bigger meaning that a product is trying to fulfill, as communicated through the marketing campaigns, will be the soul of a brand and strategy.

For a product or service to be considered meaningful, it should add value to the lives of the people who consume it. That was the point of the Content 360 keynote speech titled “The Psychology of Marketing: Influence, Persuade and Convert”, delivered by Mark de Joya, Max’s Group, Inc.’s brand development director.

Adding value is made possible by solving a problem or easing a tension that an individual is experiencing.

If the solution that a product or service is trying to solve is not highly significant, it will be difficult to craft the message of a business’ marketing collaterals and, as a result, it will be easy to lose your voice in the chatter.

If a business is not hitting its sales targets, it might not just be the marketing strategies that are at fault. It’s probably time to wonder what is the real meaning of the business?

Ma. Emicon Medenilla is a content marketing specialist at First Circle, which was among the delegates of this year’s Content 360. To know more about how your business can avail of purchase order and invoice financing, contact First Circle at 580-3200 or email info@firstcircle.com.