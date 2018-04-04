Marketing experts at CREBA offer realty course

Some of the country’s top marketing practitioners will lead the roster of power-house lecturers at this year’s “Effective Real Estate Marketing Tools” course opening on April 7, 2018, Saturday.

The course is the first of five modules under the Executive Diploma Program in Real Estate Management (EDPREM) offered jointly by the Chamber of Real Estate & Builders’ Associations Inc. (CREBA) and the De La Salle – College of Saint Benilde School of Professional and Continuing Education (DLS-CSB SPACE).

Classes will be held at the ninth floor of the CSB School of Design and Arts (SDA) Building, P. Ocampo Street, Manila from 1:00 to 8:30 p.m. for 4 consecutive Saturdays until April 28.

Headed by national president Noel Toti M. Cariño, CREBA is the mbrella industry association composed of real estate and housing developers, builders, contractors, suppliers and manufacturers of construction materials, realty service practitioners and other allied business enterprises.

Avelina P. Acuña, Program Director, said that course lecturers include Claro Cordero Jr. of Arcadis Philippines on Real Estate Economics and Philippine Real Estate Market Review; Jocelyn V. Yumul on Standards of Practice for Real Estate under the RESA Law; Gardenia Group President Simplicio Umali Jr. on Marketing Strategies;

Quezon City Deputy Register of Deeds Atty. Carlo Alcantara on Documentation and Registration of Real Estate

Transactions; Architect Antoniette Ng on Preparation of Marketing Plans; ABS-CBN Global Marketing Regional Head Audielyn Avecilla-Riola on Practical Digital Marketing Techniques; and Dioscoro “Jun” Garing on Habits of Successful Real Estate Practitioners.

The course is accredited for Continuing Professional Development (CPD) of PRC-licensed real estate professionals.

Upcoming courses include real estate laws and regulations; real estate development & environmental planning; appraisal & property management; and finance & taxation.

Participants are awarded certificates for each course attended, while an executive diploma is earned by completing all five EDPREM modules.

Discounts are available for CREBA members, government personnel, DLSU alumni and early payments.

To register, please call 400-7405, 400-5425 (CSB) or 373-2270 to 75 (CREBA), or email to: creba_national@yahoo.com or space@benilde.edu.ph.