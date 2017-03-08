Marks & Spencer marks 20th anniversary in the Philippines

Iconic British Brand Marks & Spencer is cele­brating its 20th anniversary in the Philippines this year with Rustan Marketing Specialists, Inc., a subsidiary of SSI Group, Inc., mounting a series of events to mark the occasion.

It was in 1997, when RMSI became the official franchise partner of Marks & Spencer in the country. Since then, the partnership has grown from strength to strength with a total of stores in the Philippines [15 in Metro Manila and seven in different provinces], where Fi­lipinos get to experience the legacy brand’s complete range of quality clothing and food products.

Of the milestone, James Harvey, Head of International Franchise at Marks & Spencer, said, “We are really proud to be celebrating our twentieth anniversary in the Philippines with our customers and our long-term franchise partner Rustan Marketing Specialists. Our franchise operations are central to our international strategy and we look forward to our next 20 years in the Philippines.”

In response, SSI Group president Anton Huang stated, “Customers are at the heart of everything Marks & Spencer does and we are delighted to be celebrating our twentieth anniversary with a really exciting monthly raffle prizes for our loyal customers. We hope that customers will continue to enjoy our exceptional quality, stylish clothing and outstanding quality food for many years to come.”

Huang further lined up customer-related activities as part of the celebrations, among them the chance for loyalty card holders to win an overnight stay and spa package for two at the Shangri-La at The Fort, a buffet party for 10 at High Street Café, or a shopping spree worth P50,000. Another 20 customers could also win P20,000 worth gift vouchers via an electronic raffle contest.

The grand draw is slated on November 20 where a grand celebration will also be held for one of the most solid Philippine-British relations in the country.