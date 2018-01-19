Maro relishes Saint Benilde’s triumph

Head coach Marlon Maro reveled as his wards showered him with cold water after the Blazers won the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 seniors football crown against the Chiefs on Wednesday night. Maro saw a deeper meaning in the celebratory act — College of St. Benilde (CSB) has just ended an eight-year title drought.

“That’s part of the celebration. It’s always a nice feeling to end up in the podium,” said Maro.

Since he started mentoring the Blazers in 2003, Maro managed to lead the Taft-based booters to two titles in the collegiate competition dominated by traditional powerhouse San Beda College.

But Maro is giving the credit to his wards for their recent conquest.

“Both teams deserve (to win the title). It just so happened that we had the last break. This was a good season for us for ending the drought. The players deserve this championship, this trophy.”

Maro and his Blazers first won an NCAA title in 2010 after they snapped the Red Lions’ eight-year reign. In the recently concluded season, the Benildeans dethroned the Bedans as early as the semifinals.

CSB got the top seed along with the twice-to-beat advantage after San Beda forfeited its two wins due to fielding in an ineligible player. Despite surrendering the opening game, the Blazers still prevailed in the do-or-die game, 1-0, to set up a finals match with Arellano University.

Maro’s men faltered in the opener anew, 2-3, after conceding a goal with just three minutes left in extra time. But the Blazers regained their resolve in the second game, outgunning the Chiefs in a penalty shootout, 4-3.

The winner-take-all match boiled down to another shootout with the Blazers burdened by an early 1-2 deficit resulting from Arellano goalkeeper Jericho Desalisa blocking a shot by Earl Laguerta. Maro displayed nerves of steel while their backs were against the wall.

“When we missed our second kicker, I just kept quiet. When I saw the third kicker (of Arellano) going to the box, I already knew that he has a problem,” said the former national team defender.

Indeed, Arellano muffed its third try and the next shot also flew over the crossbar. CSB goal keeper Jake Vicen denied the Chiefs’ last shot by main man Roberto Corsame to seal the victory.

“This championship is very sweet because both final games ended up in a shootout,” said Maro.

After playing five games in a span of 10 days, the season’s Most Valuable Player and Best Midfielder Renz Tulayba was glad to see the fruit of their hard work.

“We never gave up in getting this title. Even in our trainings, the passion to win is already there. That’s why we’re blessed to get this,” said Tulayba.

His 52-year old mentor agreed.

“We are determined to win. The team is more positive. We are very thankful for the opportunity to glorify our school and God in this championship,” said Maro.

It’s just a few days after seizing the crown but Maro hinted that they are keen on keeping it at Taft.

“This is a young team. We will have the same core plus the reinforcements from fresh graduates,” he concluded.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA