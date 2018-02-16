Maroon Booters cripple Falcons

Kintaro Miyagi and Jeremiah Borlongan each struck a brace as University of the Philippines (UP) pummeled Adamson University, 4-1, to grab the solo lead in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s football tournament on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

With their third win in as many games, the Maroon Booters jumped atop the eight-team table with nine points.

Miyagi pulled a sharp strike just four minutes past the kickoff before Borlongan doubled the lead in the 10th minute.

Jusuel Pilarca scored for Adamson in the 12th minute but it did nothing to slow down UP’s onslaught.

Miyagi provided a quick answer in the 16th while Borlongan finished the romp with his signature screamer late in the second half.

The Soaring Falcons’ plunged to their third consecutive defeat this season.

Meanwhile, star striker Jarvey Gayoso notched a brace to power Ateneo De Manila University past archrival De La Salle University, 2-1.

Reigning Most Valuable Player and Best Striker Gayoso scored twice in the second half giving the Blue Booters their second straight win against a loss for six points.

The Green Booters, who got a late goal from Mauro Acot, stayed on No. 3 with a higher goal difference over Ateneo.

La Salle though saw its two-game winning run snapped.

In the other game, University of Sto. Tomas and National University settled for a scoreless stalemate.

With the draw, erstwhile leading Golden Booters fell to No. 2 with seven points while the Bulldogs got their first point in three outings.