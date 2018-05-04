Maroons rule UAAP football

Ian Clarino ended his collegiate football career with flying colors as the graduating captain led University of the Philippines (UP) to a 1-0 victory over University of Sto. Tomas (UST) in the finals match of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s football tournament.

Clarino scored the lone goal off a Jeremiah Borlongan free kick in the 21st minute of the titular fixture on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

“I am very much grateful to God, to Rogie (Maglinas), to the UP community and even the people who are not here but supported us. This championship would never be possible without them,” said Clarino.

Clarino and the Maroon Booters brought the crown back to Diliman, dedicating the triumphant season to Maglinas—their teammate who died two years ago.

This year, the State U came through with an unbeaten campaign of 12 wins and four draws en route to securing its 18th UAAP men’s football trophy.

“We really focused more on how we would improve each and every day,” said Clarino, who also won the Most Valuable Player and Best Defender awards.

The skipper said that being selfless is what he learned throughout his captaincy.

“Every time I am seeing my teammates in a bad mood, I always approach them. Before I make my exit from UP, I really learned how to be selfless.”

“I always tell my teammates that I would do my best and I would take care of them even if I’m already tired,” he added.

UP head coach Anto Gonzales attested of Clarino’s exceptional improvement.

“Ian’s maturity and leadership has tremendously improved from last year. He’s such a nice guy, so selfless and he keeps on working to improve his game. It’s a fitting culmination of Ian’s service to UP—this championship and the MVP award,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales commended his wards for their grit and passion.

“The players are just so determined and passionate to play for the school. Mainly my motivation is that UP has done so much for me and I think these boys feel the same way,” he said.

“UP has done great things for us. This is our way to give back,” he added.

With Clarino’s exit, Gonzales will be on a lookout for the team’s next captain.

“I haven’t chosen [the next captain yet]although we are seeing those who have the leadership abilities. Nonetheless, everyone’s a leader in his own right. The captain is just a figurehead,” concluded Gonzales.