Maroons sign 6’7 Bright Akhuetie

Fighting Maroons coach Bo Perasol told The Manila Times on Tuesday that the University of the Philippines has signed Nigerian Bright Akhuetie for the Season 81 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball tournament.

“He (Akhuetie) already committed to play and he’ll be residing for one-year before he’ll be allowed to play next year. I guess he will have two more years here in UP,” Perasol said.

Akhuetie, a former member of the University of Perpetual Help Altas, will fortify the frontline of the Maroons.

“At last, we will be having a solid frontline for the coming years although Bright will be suiting up in 2018 because of residency requirements.”

Akhuetie had an average double-double per game in the last two years leading the Altas to two Final Four finishes.

“Once he completes his enrolment requirements and get a course this week, we will immediately put him in our Team B then he will practice with us. We need him to settle down first. So far, he is still undecided yet what course he will choose but I suggested him to get general subjects,” added Perasol.

The Maroons will play this season without Jett Manuel, Dave Moralde and Henry Asilum.

“So far we’ll be having an evaluation before the season starts this year but we’re all excited to have Bright,” said Perasol. “We’re doing the best we can to give UP a better place in the team standings for the next few years.”

Perasol said that Akhuetie didn’t have any problem concerning his transfer to UP from Perpetual Help.