Marquez, Abad rule PBF graded masters meet

Enzo Marquez and Joyce Abad ruled the graded masters’ class of the 1st Philippine Bowling Federation (PBF) National Open Championship after beating their respective rivals at the Coronado Lanes Star Mall in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City.

Marquez posted 2247 total pin falls to capture the men’s graded masters while Marc Matias had 2193 and Nikko Go 2190, finishing second and third, respectively.

PBF President Steve Hontiveros and Secretary-General Alexander Lim organized the weeklong competition, participated in by more than 170 bowlers from all over the country.

Abad won the ladies’ graded masters category title with 1382 points over first runner-up Liza Vicente (1350) and second runner-up Noelle Campos (1343).

In the other events, John Paul Go dominated the men’s associate masters with 2347 total pin falls beating first runner-up Ramil Bonus (2240) and second runner-up Art Roxas (2147).

Grace Gella notched 1403 to beat Joyce Abad (1393) and Noelle Campos (1352) in the ladies’ associate masters event. Gella also won the Youth and 16-and-Under girls’ events by scoring 1453 points.

Norel Nueva posted 1350 to finish first runner-up followed by Bea Hernandez with 1297. Kenzo Umali won the boys’ Youth 16-and-under title with 1484 points against Enzo Marquez’s 1455 and Patrick Nuqui’s 1324.

In the senior’s men’s masters, Ramil Bonus took the title with a resounding 2535 besting Alex Bea’s 2420 and Odjie Guerrero’s 2410.

Former world champion Bong Coo won the senior ladies’ masters with 1582 total pin falls beating Lorna Felarca’s 1569 and Ophie Iriberri’s 1549.

In the open masters’ event, Kenneth Chua beat Jomar Jumapao, 220-176, in the second stepladder finals to win the men’s singles title while Liza Del Rosario overpowered Liza Clutario, 202-163, to grab the women’s singles title.