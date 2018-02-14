A marriage proposal ‘in hot pursuit’

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Love knows no season, and in times of war when combatants face death at every turn lovers pledge their troth even amid enemy fire.

A day before Valentine’s Day, time stood still at the center of the battlefield in the municipality of Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat as Army Corporal Denemer Albani, 27, platoon radioman from Zamboanga City, surprised his longtime girlfriend, Private Christine Porcadilla, 26, platoon combat medic from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat with a marriage proposal.

The unit to which the couple belongs, the 33rd Infantry “Makabayan” Battalion was then in hot pursuit against communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in the mountains of Sitio 2, Barangay Titulok, Bagumbayan.

When the platoon set off that day, Christine had no inkling whatsoever about what was to take place. After hours of trudging in the mountains, the troops rested and Denemer knelt down in front of Christine as four other soldiers help up bond papers with the words, “Will you marry me?”

Momentarily stunned, Christine smiled and whispered, “Yes.”

Hours later, sources from the 33rd IB recounted that the engaged soldiers appeared before their battalion commander Lt. Col. Harold Cabunoc and asked for his guidance and approval.

“Oh my, my soldiers asked for my consent for them to marry! What shall I say?” Cabunoc, posted in his Facebook account.

Then he replied: “There you go, I signed it because you want it.”

Cabunoc said he readily approved the request as both have completed all the requirements set forth by the Army, including securing a Cenomar or Certificate of No Marriage.

Denemer and Christine had been engaged since last year when they were both assigned with the Special Reaction Platoon.

Denemer said Christine, a sharpshooter, was one of his designated marksmen during their encounter with gunmen of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Sitio Pedtad, Barangay Midpandacan, Gen. SK Pendatun town last year.