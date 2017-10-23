Marriage by proxy not allowed in PH

Dear PAO,

I am getting married this November. My boyfriend and I have already undergone the necessary preparations including the application for a marriage license. I only went back to my work abroad in order to file my resignation. But I encountered some problems there regarding the transition of my work to the person who would replace me. My wedding date is fast approaching, so I am really worried that I may not complete the transition before the big day. I am contemplating to execute a Special Power of Attorney for my sister, so that the latter could appear for me just in case I could not make it on time. Is this possible?

Melanie

Advertisements

Dear Melanie,

Your sister cannot appear on your behalf during your intended wedding date even if she would have a Special Power of Attorney (SPA). This is already considered as marriage by proxy, and it is not allowed under the Family Code of the Philippines. Pursuant to Article 2 of the law, the essential requisites of marriage are:

“1) Legal capacity of the contracting parties who must be a male or female; and

2) Consent freely given in the presence of the solemnizing officer.”

The formal requisites, on the other hand, are found under Article 3 of the same law, which are:

“1) Authority of the solemnizing officer;

2) A valid marriage license except in the cases provided for in Chapter 2 of this Title; and

3) A marriage ceremony, which takes place with the appearance of the contracting parties before the solemnizing officer, and their personal declaration that they take each other as husband and wife in the presence of not less than two witnesses of legal age.”

Article 6 of the Family Code of the Philippines provides that “no prescribed form or religious rite for the solemnization of marriage is required. It shall be necessary, however, for the contracting parties to appear personally before the solemnizing officer and declare in the presence of no fewer than two witnesses of legal age that they take each other as husband and wife. This declaration shall be contained in the marriage certificate, which shall be signed by the contracting parties and their witnesses and attested by the solemnizing officer. Xxx xxx xxx” (Emphasis and underscoring supplied).

It is therefore required that you and your fiancé shall personally appear before the solemnizing officer on your intended wedding date to declare in the presence of two (2) witnesses of legal age that you take each other as husband and wife. Marriage by proxy is void because of the absence of the essential requisite that the consent must be freely given in the presence of the solemnizing officer. This finds support under the first paragraph of Article 4 of the Family Code of the Philippines, which states that “the absence of any of the essential xxx requisites shall render the marriage void ab initio, except as stated in Article 35 (2).”

Again, we find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net