Married celebrity chefs whip up the perfect V-Day dinner

While many couples succeed being in the same profession or line of work—be it in business, medicine, the arts, entrepreneurship, pedagogy, showbiz and media—only a handful seem to do so as culinary experts. One such couple are celebrity chefs Roland and Jackie Laudico, the brains and hands behind successful restaurants like Bistro Filipino and Guevarra’s.

Married for 12 years, the two started out as college friends who fell in love. Roland created a situation to set his ladylove in a trap—one that led to their love for each other and common love for gastronomic art.

Considered not just excellent chefs but a power couple in the food industry, the Laudicos are now a force to reckon with in the Philippine culinary scene.

In earlier media interviews, Roland related that he fell in love with Jackie at first sight, but for the Ilongga belle, he was just another face in the class. To get her to notice him, he organized a study group with Jackie surprised she was the only one who showed up. Making sure they studied and got to know each other over good food, that marked the beginning of succeeding dates for the pair until their walk down the aisle.

Special V-Day

With their love story anchored on dinner dates, the Laudicos always make sure they share such experiences with couples in the metro especially on Valentine’s Day.

What have they then prepared this year? Think of a different kind of gastronomic adventure with soothing music in the background amid an enchanting ambience with lots of love in the air. This Valentine’s the Laudicos have prepared a sumptuous five-course set menu comprised of distinct Filipino and contemporary European flavors at the Palazzo Verde along Daang Reyna, Vista Alabang in Las Piñas City.

Lovers, friends and family will be serenaded by noted singer-songwriter Markki Stroem while feasting on the Laudicos’ special menu.

“Tables will be set up by couple or group and the Valentine’s dinner will start promptly at 7 p.m.,” informed Chef Roland.

“Palazzo Verde also has a gondola, horse-drawn carriages, dance panels, and suite rooms—amenities that can make this day of hearts truly memorable,” added Chef Jackie.

For details log on to palazzoverde.com