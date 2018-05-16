Married women not mandated to use husband’s surname

Dear PAO,

I got married in September of last year. My husband left for abroad around November also of last year to resume his work as a land-based OFW. Just recently, I found out that he is having an affair with his foreign workmate. I have yet to confront him since I do not have any evidence on hand right now.

Now, I am about to apply for my Philippine passport since I also want to work abroad. I am just wondering if I need to carry his surname in my documents like my passport. Also, should I decide to carry his surname, can I easily revert to my maiden name in my passport once I have evidence that he is indeed philandering? Please advise me on this matter.

Jane

Dear Jane,

When a woman marries, her civil status inevitably changes from single to married. However, it should be emphasized that her surname does not necessarily have to change. It needs to be noted that while a married woman often carries the surname of her spouse, she is not bound by law to do so. In fact, our laws provide her with an option. It is explicitly stated under Article 370 of the New Civil Code of the Philippines that:

“A married woman may use: (1) Her maiden first name and surname and add her husband’s surname, or (2) Her maiden first name and her husband’s surname, or (3) Her husband’s fullname, but prefixing a word indicating that she is his wife, such as ‘Mrs.’” (Emphasis supplied)

The use of the word “may” in the abovementioned law clearly indicates that a married woman is not mandated to carry her spouse’s surname. Rather, she is given the choice to do so.

Accordingly, we submit that there is no need for you to carry your husband’s surname. You may continue using

your maiden surname even if you are already married, or you may opt to use your maiden first name and surname as well as add your husband’s surname, use your maiden first name and your husband’s surname, or use your husband’s full name only prefixing a word that indicates that you are his wife such as the term “Mrs.”

It bears stressing, though, that once you use your husband’s surname in your Philippine passport, you may only revert to using your full maiden name if your marriage is validly dissolved or upon the demise of your husband. This is in consonance with Section 5 of Republic Act (RA) No. 8239 which states:

“Sec. 5. Requirements for the Issuance of Passport.—No passport shall be issued to an applicant unless the Secretary or his duly authorized representative is satisfied that the applicant is a Filipino citizen who has complied with the following requirements:

x x x

(d) In case of a woman who is married, separated, divorced or widowed or whose marriage has been annulled or declared by court as void, a copy of the certificate of marriage, court decree of separation, divorce or annulment or certificate of death of the deceased spouse duly issued and authenticated by the Office of the Civil Registrar General: Provided, That in case of a divorce decree, annulment or declaration of marriage as void, the woman applicant may revert to the use of her maiden name: Provided, further, That such divorce is recognized under existing laws of the Philippines; x x x”

Our Supreme Court cited the abovementioned provisions of RA 8239 in the case of Remo vs. The Honorable Secretary of Foreign Affairs (614 SCRA 281, March 5, 2010, Ponente: presently Acting Chief Justice Antonio T. Carpio) and further discussed:

“x x x Significantly, Section 1, Article 12 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 8239 provides:

The passport can be amended only in the following cases:

a) Amendment of woman’s name due to marriage;

b) Amendment of woman’s name due to death of spouse, annulment of marriage or divorce initiated by a foreign spouse; or

c) Change of surname of a child who is legitimated by virtue of a subsequent marriage of his parents.

x x x

However, once a married woman opted to adopt her husband’s surname in her passport, she may not revert to the use of her maiden name, except in the cases enumerated in Section 5(d) of RA 8239. These instances are: (1) death of husband, (2) divorce, (3) annulment, or (4) nullity of marriage. x x x Otherwise stated, a married woman’s reversion to the use of her maiden name must be based only on the severance of the marriage.” (Emphasis supplied)

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

