Mar’s not running

COUNT on it. When Senator Franklin Drilon declared that the Liberal Party is asking their defeated 2016 presidential candidate Mar Roxas to run for the Senate next year, they’ve already talked the idea to death among themselves – and with Roxas himself, naturally.

Of course, what’s probably keeping Roxas from running at this point is his own natural “segurista” mentality. This is how Roxas earned the “paralysis by analysis” tag – it seems to take the man forever to decide anything important.

Drilon and the moribund former administration party know that they need a rallying point at this stage, when the LP is facing a severe crisis in credibility. It doesn’t help, as Drilon himself admits, that the party, as the de facto opposition hub, is also going up against a president with 70 percent-plus approval ratings.

The prospect must be enough to freeze Roxas in his tracks as he putters around in his family’s Cubao mansion. Roxas’ reaction could very well be:

Me, lead the fight against Duterte? Can’t anyone else do the job?

On record, it would make sense for Roxas, the runner-up to Duterte (who got 16 million votes in 2016) with 10

million votes, to lead the LP into the midterm electoral wars. But of course, if you’re one of those who believe that Roxas – and Leni Robredo – were the beneficiaries of mass automated cheating two years ago, you wouldn’t be so certain.

Roxas, after all, was at the bottom of nearly all public opinion polls right before the elections, even if he suddenly leapfrogged over his other rivals to end up right behind Duterte in the official tally. But now, nobody except the most blinded, unreconstructed Yellow is willing to concede that Roxas will be able to make such tremendous headway if he joins the race next year.

And Roxas will not have too long to decide. Candidates for next year’s Senate elections have to file their certificates in October, a mere six months from now.

And I don’t foresee any dramatic political upheaval that will turn things around for the LP by next year. Duterte still seems as invincible as ever, despite the repeated and sustained attacks on him by the LP and their affiliated politicians like the Magdalo riding-in-tandem gang and the usual leftist rabble-rousers.

Neither do I see anything that the opposition can do in the half-year between now and the filing deadline to suddenly burnish its image in the public’s eyes. They don’t even have a rising star on the horizon (which explains, in part, why the draft-Roxas campaign is being made into such a big deal) and they don’t seem to have a coherent plan for winning the midterms, this late in the day – let alone one for surviving Duterte’s term.

All of which is really a roundabout way of saying that Drilon’s decision to go public with the talks to get Roxas to run is a desperate Hail Mary pass, as they say in pro football, to get their failed presidential candidate to show some leadership and lead his scattered troops. And in the end, like most such panic-driven measures, this one is bound to fail.

Because if Drilon believes that “outing” Mar will flatter him enough into considering a return to his old Senate seat, I think Drilon must have his famous political smarts examined. Roxas – as Drilon probably knows from his long experience with Mar during their Yellows’ heyday – will not be stampeded into betting on anything except what he perceives to be an absolute certainty.

And then there’s Roxas’ recent history of reversals, even after he’d already decided that he was on to a sure thing. The man has been twice bitten – and because the man is Mar Roxas, that means he’s a hundred times shy.

It took Roxas six years and a lot of hand-holding by Noynoy Aquino to get over his loss to Jejomar Binay in 2010. In the end, Aquino had to promise Roxas his endorsement, his fealty and anything else he could throw into the pot in order to convince Mar to run in 2016 – and again Roxas still lost.

These two consecutive losses must weigh heavily on someone like Roxas, who has desperately avoided losing throughout his political career. If Roxas loses next year (in a race currently being dominated in the early surveys by his old rival Grace Poe), he knows it will spell his doom.

Roxas will not run for the Senate. I doubt if he can even muster the courage to bid for his old Congress seat in Capiz or even the barangay chairmanship of Cubao.

As for Drilon, I won’t blame him if he’s still kicking himself for not being able to pull off one of those quick-change “balimbing” stunts for which he became deservedly famous in previous administrations. Of course, it’s not really Drilon’s fault that he wasn’t able to convert himself into a Duterte supporter – it’s to Duterte’s credit that he was able to prevent Drilon from worming his way into this administration’s inner circle.

(I still remember how Drilon attended a secret strategy meeting one morning in Malacañang during the Arroyo years, after the Palace had gotten wind of the plan of the so-called “Hyatt 10” Cabinet members to resign en masse later that day. When the disgruntled Arroyo officials declared their intentions at the hotel that gave their group its name, Drilon was right there behind them, in all likelihood after revealing to the “rebels” everything that Arroyo had planned; that’s how good Drilon was in his prime.)

So, Drilon is stuck with the likes of Robredo – who may not even complete her term – and Roxas, who can’t be persuaded even to run for the Senate in order to show that he’s got some cojones to lead his own party. What a bunch of turkeys, Drilon must be telling himself.

If this keeps up, I’d actually bet that Drilon will give up on the LP pretty soon. That’s not too much of a stretch, given Drilon’s record of turncoatism since the Marcos years.

But Mar Roxas running again? Not a chance.