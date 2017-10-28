Martial Law could stay until yearend

Martial law in Mindanao might stay until the end of the year despite the termination of combat operations against Islamic State-linked Maute terrorists in Marawi City, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has said.

Advertisements

“I think it will stay until December 31 [since it was extended], because we will still go to Congress [and]we still don’t know yet [when],” Lorenzana told reporters in a chance interview on Thursday night.

He said the extension or lifting of martial law would also depend on the recommendations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police.

On May 23, the day when the Maute terrorists attacked Marawi City, President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law over Mindanao for a period of 60 days. When the declaration reached its 60-day limit, Congress, in joint session, overwhelmingly voted to extend martial law until the end of the year.

The Supreme Court also ruled that the declaration of martial law by Duterte was constitutional, junking the petitions filed by several individuals including Rep. Edcel Lagman of Albay.

Three of the justices—Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, Associate Justices Antonio Carpio and Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa—ruled that the martial law should have only been imposed in Lanao del Sur province, saying the attack was confined to Marawi.

Lorenzana said the clearing of unexploded ordnances by military forces might take “a couple of weeks.”

“But they (soldiers) will still pursue if there are still [unexploded ordnances]and if there are still holes with persons in it. They are still recovering a lot of cadavers,” he said.

Lorenzana also clarified that the remains of slain Malaysian terrorist Mahmud Ahmad and Maute founder Abdullah Maute have yet to be located by government forces.

“The military is trying to locate where Mahmud was buried to ensure that we will be able to see his cadaver,” he said.

“Also, Abdullah, he first died before Mahmud. We would like to see them also if we will be able to track down their bodies,” Lorenzana added, referring to the remains of Abdullah, Ottoh and Maddie Maute.

The three brothers were killed in September as confirmed by former AFP chief Eduardo Año, after Fr. Teresito Soganub and Dansalan College teacher Lordvin Acopio were rescued by government forces in Bato Ali Mosque.

“At the same time, our clearing operations are ongoing. We want to bring back the normal Marawi again. The villages surrounding [the main battle area]that are cleared, the residents can go back,” Lorenzana explained.

“For destroyed houses, we will build temporary shelters for the residents before they can get back to their households while we rebuild Marawi City,” he added.

Urban training

The Philippine military will enhance its urban warfare training with its Australian and American counterparts in the aftermath of the Marawi City siege, said Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., the AFP spokesman.

Padilla said Australia was already providing training dubbed “Military Operation in Urban Terrain” to one battalion, and that the United States was eyeing a similar initiative.

“At the outset, our soldiers had a hard time in the urban terrain where there were a lot of residential areas and built-up structures. This was a different fight because many of soldiers were so used to the fighting in the jungle and similar places,” Padilla said.

“So when we were confronted with a different situation, a lot of us were not fully prepared for such situation.

That’s why our counter-terrorism units are all gearing up for more urban warfare training,” Padilla added.

The Maute group emerged last year following its attack on Butig, Lanao del Sur. It led a full-blown terror attack in Marawi City in May 23 after authorities failed to arrest Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon.

Hapilon and Maute leader Omar Maute were killed by government troops last week.