Martial Law victims to get partial compensation

Around 4,000 martial law victims are set to receive partial compensation from the government over the suffering they endured during the Marcos dictatorship, a Palace official said.

“The Human Rights Victims Claims Board is set to distribute partial compensation to the first 4,000 victims of human rights violations during martial law,” Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said.

Abella said the Claims Board presented to President Rodrigo Duterte the decision to release initial payments during a recent meeting in Malacañang.

“The decision to release initial monetary reparations to human rights victims is welcome news to us all,” he said.

“To date, the Board has already arbitrated a total of 30,027 claims,” the Palace official added.

Duterte earlier called for a meeting between the Claims Board and a group of martial law victims to discuss the delay in the processing of claims and distribution of reparation.

The board will partially release payments to those whose applications were approved as of January 18, 2017.

Non-monetary reparation will also be made available for the victims who seek assistance from the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Former President Benigno Aquino 3rd signed Republic Act No 10368 in 2013, which ordered the distribution of P10 billion to martial law victims.