Martial Law: Violence, injustice upon Bangsamoro recalled

COTABATO CITY: As the nation commemorated the declaration of Martial Law on Wednesday declared by the late Pres. Ferdinand Marcos 44 years ago, Regional Gov. Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) recalled the violence and injustice inflicted upon the Bangsamoro people.

Hataman said “the Martial Law regime in the guise of securing peace in our land, unleashed upon our people a kind of violence and injustice unmatched in recent history.”

But he said while every year on September 21, the Filipino people remember it as the day of the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus, it also coincided with the commemoration of International Day of Peace, two events that speak of the contradictions Filipinos face as a nation.

The ARMM regional governor emphasized that the International Day of Peace, is a day that speaks of humanity’s greatest hope at a time when the world is wounded by conflict and injustice.

”Here in Philippines and especially in the far south, in the island of Mindanao, we know what it means to hope for lasting peace as we struggle for social justice,” Hataman said.

He said the stark contrast between peace and conflict is “one that our people continue to live with, in a constant attempt to remember our past as we realize a better future.”

Hataman also asked for a solemn prayer for those Filipinos who fought to regain the democratic space now enjoyed by everyone.

”Let us pay our respects to those who fought before us and have won small triumphs that lead us to the day of victory, a day when our people can finally live lives free from fear and want,” Hataman said.

He likewise recalled the dark era when many civilians, especially the activists, just disappeared, their bodies never recovered.

”Let us pray for our children as we continue to fight for the future they deserve, one where they would not need to run away in fear for their lives or mourn a death without a body to bury,” the ARMM governor said.