Martinez finishes 9th in AWG

Michael Martinez continues his journey to the 2018 Winter Olympics by finishing 9th in the Men’s singles division of the2017 Asian Winter Games (AWG) held in Sapporo, Japan from February 19 to 26.

Finishing with 135.43 points in the Free Skating competition and 76.53 points in the Short Program, Winter Olympian Martinez garnered a total score of 211.9. Other top Filipino figure skaters such as Jules Alpe, Samantha Cabiles, and Shayanne Casapao joined Michael Martinez in the competition finishing 17th, 15th, and 19th, respectively, in their respective categories.

Japanese figure skater Uno Shoma dominated the Men’s singles category with a total of 281.27 points followed by Chinese JinBoyang (280.08), and Yan Han (271.86).

A tournament sanctioned by the International Skating Union or ISU, the AWG is an international multi-sport competition held for the 32 member countries of the Olympic Council of Asia.

Following the AWG, Martinez is set to compete in the upcoming World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland from March 29 to April 2, which will determine his entry to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.