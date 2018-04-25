Marvelous concerts of May

If April had it star-studded with acts like Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Lany, The Script, Zedd and EXO, the month of May is going to be marvellous with more international artists coming to our shores like ex-One Direct member Harry Styles, Bruno Mars, Kehlani and Stephen Bishop. Plus the Pulp Summer Slam with metal bands like Behemoth, At The Gates, Cradle Of Filth, Death Angel, Jinjer, Attila, Crystal Lake, Nervecell, Secrets and Crown The Empire.

For OPM, if April has been topbilled by Sarah Geronimo, Sandwich, K Brosas, Kakai Bautista and Neocolours’ anniversary concerts, more artists celebrate their milestones like ZsaZsa Padilla and Richard Poon via their respective concerts this month. There’s also the anticipated concerts of Darren Espanto, Jake Zyrus and Ian Veneracion.

Here’s everything every Music Geek can look forward to this May.

Harry Styles Live On Tour

After coming to Manila as member of One Direction in 2015, Harry Styles returns as a solo artist on May 1, 8 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena. Styles released his self-titled debut album on May 2017 with the hit singles “Sign Of The Times,” “Two Ghosts” and “Kiwi”. With Special guest Warpaint. Presented by MMI Live.

Bruno Mars 24K Magic World Tour

The multiple Grammy winner comes back to Manila after having last performed in 2014 for his “Moonshine Jungle Tour.” Originally only on May 3 but due to demand and tickets sold out in less than an hour after it was released, the organizer decided to add another date on May 4—both at 8 p.m. at Mall of Asia Arena. His album “24K Magic” produced the hit of the same title as well as “That’s What I Like,” “Versace On The Floor” and “Finesse.” Presented by Live Nation and MMI Live.

Deadmau5

Canadian record producer, DJ, musician, composer and six-time Grammy nominated artist deadmau5 (Joel Thomas Zimmerman) unveila his electronic music marvels on May 4 at Cove Manila, Okada Manila. He is currently one of the highest paid electronic music producers in the world and is a masked music artist. Presented by mau5trap.

Pulp Summer Slam 18: Of Good And Evil

The 18th edition of Southeast Asia’s longest-running metal festival takes place on May 5, 12 noon at Amoranto Stadium, Quezon City. The line-up boasts of 10 international bands, making it the largest international roster in the festival’s history. Headlining the event are metal gods Behemoth, At The Gates, and Cradle Of Filth with supporting acts Death Angel, Crown The Empire, Jinjer, Attila, Crystal Lake, Nervecelland Secrets completing the globally diverse list. Presented by Pulp Live World.

Zsa Zsa Padilla: The Best Day Of My Life

Divine Diva Zsa Zsa Padilla makes a three-in-one celebration on May 11 at 8 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila –her 35th anniversary in show business, Mothers’ Day and her advanced birthday celebration. Her daughters Karylle and Zia Quizon, and friends Kuh Ledesma and Sharon Cuneta are her special guests. Directed by Paolo Valenciano with Noel Ferrer as writer and Homer Flores as musical director.

The Exceptional Morisette Live In Laguna

The so-called Asia’s Phoenix will have a Mother’s Day concert treat for those in Laguna on May 12, 8 p.m. at Alonte Sports Arena, Biñan, Laguna. Musical direction by Adonis Tabanda and stage direction by Audie Gemora.

Ian In 3 ActsDiscover the musical side of Ian Veneracion in the Manila leg of his concert tour on May 13, 8 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Thearter, Resorts World Manila.

RP10 – Richard Poon 10th Anniversary Concert

Leading big band crooner Richard Poon celebrates his 10th year in the business via a concert on May 18, 8 p.m. at Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila. Together with his 21-piece Orchestra, the show promises a beautiful trip back to memory lane with special guests Erik Santos, Christian Bautista, Kean Cipriano, Sitti and Nyoy Volante. Directed by John Prats.

Oh, Boy! & Oh, Lol!

It’s a fun and sexy night on May 18, 8 p.m. at the Music Museum with actor/hunks Derrick Monasterio, Dave Bornea, Jak Roberto and Rocco Nacino with comedians Donita Nose and Super Tekla.

Fandomland Music Fan Festival

This fan and music festival is on May 19, 3 p.m. at Centris Walk, Eton Centris featuring local indie acts like Nathan and Mercury, Calein, Queen Mia. BTC, King Gonzales, The Ridleys, MC Monti Comia, DJ Kyle. Presented by Treveniere Events and Artist Management.

Revolution: The JaDine Concert Live In Cebu

James Reid and Nadine Lustre continue their leg of Revolution concerts on May 19, 8 p.m. at Hoops Dome, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. Presented by Viva Live.

Love Rocks

American singer Stephen Bishop stages a two-day concert in the country – on May 22, 8 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila and on May 23, 8 p.m. at SMX Convention Center Davao. Bishop got famous with his hits “It Might Be You,” “On and On,” “Separate Lives,” “Save It For A Rainy Day” and “Something New In My Life”. With Bobby Wilson and J Michaels as host.

Jake Zyruz: Music And Me

The intimate concert on May 25, 8 p.m. at Skydome, SM North EDSA also serves as birthday celebration for the singer formerly known as Charice Pempengco. With special guests Kyla, Iñigo Pascual and Jessica Sanchez directed by Calvin Neria with Adonis Tabanda as musical director. This is the second major offering of Jake Zyrus after his much-talked and sold out debut concert called “I Am Jake Zyrus,” both produced by Echo Jham Entertainment Production.

Kehlani In Manila

Noted R&B-soul singer conquers Manila on May 25, 8 p.m. at The Island at the Palace. Kehlani had been nominated for a Grammy in 2016 for her album “You Should Be Here” (Best Contemporary Urban Album) and BET and a Grammy in 2017 and 2018 for her single “Distraction” (Centric Award and Best R&B Performance respectively). Presented by My Music Taste.

Darren Espanto Unstoppable

His fans called Darrenatics are sure to scream with glee as “The Voice Kids” alumnus celebrates his 17th birthday on May 26, 8 p.m. at the Kia Theater, Araneta Center, Cubao, Quezon City. Special guests are Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano and Jayda Avanzado. Still getting heavy airplay is his version of “Dying Inside To Hold You” from the Metro Manila Film Festival 2017 entry, “All Of You,” starring Derek Ramsay and Jennylyn Mercado. Directed by Paolo Valenciano with Nikko Rivera as musical director. Presented by MCA Music.

Follow the author on Instagram @markbonifacio25.