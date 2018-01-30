Maryo J. de los Reyes remains arrive in Manila

Award-winning film and television director Maryo J. de los Reyes’ remains arrived in Manila on Tuesday evening, almost three days after he suffered a heart attack while attending a friend’s party in Dipolog City, Zamboanga.

He was taken straight from the airport to Loyola Memorial Chapels on Commonwealth Avenue where the wake will be held until his interment on Saturday, February 3. His manager June Rufino announced that masses will be held every night at 8 o’clock.

The 65-year-old director was rushed to Dr. Jose Rizal Memorial Hospital around 10 pm on Saturday after he suddenly collapsed at the gathering in Yugo Restaurant, Dakak Park. Despite efforts to revive him, delos Reyes was declared dead on arrival.

An initial investigation by the Dapitan police showed that the director was dancing when he fainted. Separate reports indicate that the director did not show any signs of difficulty before then as he kept to his schedule over the weekend, beginning with a press conference for the upcoming release of independent sci-fi movie “Instalado” on Friday.

‘One of the greats’

De los Reyes’ death came as a shock to the entire entertainment industry where he was both admired and beloved. Celebrities were quick to pay him tributes on social media.

“RIP, direk Maryo. One of the greats. I’m so honored to have worked with you. Your laughter will be missed,” actress Assunta de Rossi shared on Twitter.

“Philippine Cinema lost one of its finest directors. May you Rest in Peace Direk Maryo J. de los Reyes… we did so many projects together and had the best times! You will be missed. Thank you for everything Direk!,” posted Ruffa Gutierrez.

“Sa unang director na naniwala sakin, nagtiwala at nag guide sakin bilang baguhan, maraming salamat. R.I.P direk Maryo,” said Sarah Lahbati.

Actress and reining Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Winwyn Marquez, posted, “He was so close to our family.. napakabait na tao at napaka galing na director. Ang bilis naman ng pangyayari naman. May you rest in peace Direk Maryo. We Love you.”

Some artists, on the other hand, shared photos of the director on Instagram as they posted their messages.

“We lost a good man and my heart is completely broken. I was so excited to start filming with you this February then this happened. The only thing that’s making my heart smile at this sad moment is that I know you’re happy now with God… and that you’re standing right next to the one you love,” expressed Lovi Poe.

“I am very lucky to have been your actor and your student during those months that we were all inseparable shooting Someone to Watch Over Me. You were more than just the captain of the ship. You were family. I love you and you will surely be missed, Direk Maryo,” she continued.

“Sobrang nakakalungkot ang unang una kong direktor sa TV. Rest in peace Direk Maryo J. Our deepest condolences sa family ni Direk Maryo, and Ruru anak condolence din sayo,” Ai Ai delas Alas said.

Ruru Madrid, who was managed and discovered by de los Reyes, shared a long message on Instagram for his mentor which partly said, “Hindi ko alam kung ano ang gagawin at mararamdaman ko ngayon pero gusto ko lang yakapin ka Direk Maryo. Ikaw ang dahilan kung bakit ako nandito sa kung nasaan ako ngayon kung anong meron ako ngayon ikaw ang dahilan nun… Napaka swerte ko dahil nakilala kita ikaw ang naging mentor ko hindi lamang sa industriyang ito kundi pati na rin sa buhay ko.”

Fellow directors also remembered him as an inspiration and one of the best in their field.

“Rest in peace Direk Maryo. Found out last night thru my nurse friend in Dapitan but kept quiet hoping it wasn’t true. Direk Maryo was my first script teacher in UP. I also first experienced real shooting when we visited him on the set. I remember him as gentle and very generous,” Theodore Boborol said on Twitter.

“Maryo J’s infectious laughter and love for life will never be forgotten. His greatest film is the collection of memories he left to inspire us about embracing each day with excitement and gratitude. Goodbye, dear friend,” Jose Javier Reyes posted.

“Direk Maryo, kasama lang kita nu’ng Lunes. Bakit ganu’n? Bigla kang lumisan. May gagawin pa tayong project, di ba? You don’t know how happy I was hearing you tell the press sa Cinematheque how proud you are of what I’ve become dahil sa’yo ako nagsimula. Direk, why?!” John Paul Laxamana said.

Jun Robles Lana twitted, “Hindi lang isa sa pinakamagaling na direktor at kwentista ng industriya si Direk Maryo. Napakabuting tao rin. Isa siya sa mga unang nagbigay ng break sa akin na makapagsulat sa pelikula. Kaibigan. Mentor. Hinding hindi kita malilimutan, Direk.”

De los Reyes was known for the critically acclaimed drama film “Magnifico” (2003) which received the Crystal Bear for the 2004 Berlin International Film Festival, “Naglalayag” (2004) which garnered major awards in the 2004 Manila Film Festival and the box-office hit “A Love Story” (2007).