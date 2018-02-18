Maryo J’s last directorial project airs today

The late prolific TV and movie director Maryo J de los Reyes managed to work on a week’s worth of episodes in one final primetime series for GMA Network before his untimely death in January. Fittingly, the project is one that is groundbreaking, and sure to add to his legacy in showbiz, via the studio’s very first advocacy-themed series, “Hindi Ko Kayang Iwan Ka.”

Top-billed by Yasmien Kurdi, Martin del Rosario, Jackie Rice and Mike Tan, the “advoca-serye” as this new teleserye genre is dubbed, premieres this afternoon to spread awareness on the rising number of HIV victims in the Philippines.

Kurdi’s role as Thea Balagtas brings to light the struggles of a woman who is HIV positive and how she battles the ensuing complications in her relationships from the dreaded disease.

A simple provincial girl with a promising career as a public accountant, Thea falls in love with Marco (Tan), marries him and gives birth to twins.

Meanwhile, Lawrence (del Rosario) is a college friend who has long had feelings for Thea, betrays her trust and rapes her, infecting her with HIV.

Soon, her blissful life shatters when she tests positive for HIV. Her husband files for legal separation, taking their kids with him, and as her disease worsens, she loses her will to live. But when she unexpectedly meets her daughter a few years later, she finds it in herself to fight more than just the HIV—she finds the courage to fight the disconsolate woman she has become.

Joining Kurdi in this compelling drama are veteran actresses Gina Alajar and Shamaine Buencamino; Anna Balagtas, Ina Feleo, Mike “Pekto” Nacuaas Tantoy Cruz, Catherine Rem, Caprice Cayetano and Seth Dela Cruz.

“Ultimately, the series aims to raise HIV awareness and educate viewers on its effects upon a person’s life through an intriguing drama-that even in our weaknesses, strength can be found if we only rise and have the courage to fight for our loved ones and ourselves,” explained the series’ new and very capable director Neal del Rosario.

Hindi Ko Kayang Iwan Ka airs weekdays beginning today after “The Stepdaughters” on GMA Afternoon Prime.