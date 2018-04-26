Masbate under PNP poll watch

LEGAZPI CITY: The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Bicol is closely watching the island province of Masbate, a perennial election hotspot, in the run-up to the May 14 polls.

Police Chief Supt. Antonio Gardiola, Bicol PNP director, has reactivated the Regional Special Operation Task Force (RSOTF) to prevent untoward election-related incidents in the region specifically in Masbate.

Gardiola revived the RSOTF after 50 election-related shooting incidents were reported from January to date in Masbate alone.

The province was tagged as an election hotspot during past elections because of intense political rivalries, presence of partisan political armed groups including the New People’s Army (NPA) and proliferation of loose firearms.

Aside from closely watching Masbate, the task force is also charged with maintaining peace and order in areas considered as hotspots to prevent lawless elements including armed political groups or communist rebels from sowing fear and disrupting the Barangay (Village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or Youth Council) polls, Gardiola said.

The PNP Bicol has identified at least 666 villages as hotspots based on the 2013 barangay elections, PNP spokesman Maria Luisa Calubaquib said.

She added that this is based on a declaration of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) that out of 3,471 villages, 666 are “under priority concern or hotspot.”

“Most of these hotspots are in Masbate,” Calubaquib said.

At least 102,407 candidates in Bicol have filed their certificates of candidacy (CoC) for various seats in next month’s balloting.

Maria Juana Valeza, Comelec regional director, said in an interview that there are 7,639 candidates running for punong barangay (village chief), and 55,415 for village councilors or barangay kagawad here.

In the SK level, 7,315 candidates filed their CoC for chairman while 32,038 filed for the position of councilor contesting 55,536 village and SK positions.

“The filing of CoC from April 14-21 was peaceful and successful. I can say that we are 95 percent prepared to conduct the barangay and SK elections. We are just waiting for the delivery of accountable forms, or ballots and election returns,” Valeza said.

She added that all ballot boxes have been delivered to polling centers and all provincial directors will submit the CoC to the Comelec’s Manila central office on Tuesday.