Masculine art to go on the block

Special pieces that evoke strength, class, and sophistication—traits befitting the modern gentleman—are the highlights of casa de Memoria’s upcoming auction.

Dubbed as The Gentleman’s Pursuits, will see various conversation pieces that will fit well in the study, the game room, or just about any space that’s regarded as a refuge for the gentleman of the house.

Curated by renowned creative consultant Miguel Rosales, the lots to be auctioned off on May 6—beginning 2 p.m.—range from 17th century Portuguese furniture to more recent art pieces from the 1960s.

Below are only three of the hundreds of objets d’art to watch out for in the auction.

The Louis Philippe style commode features highly figured mahogany veneer work mixed with ormolu capped marble columns in a gorgeous dark finish. Perfect as an entry console, it’s practical for storage as well.

The unfinished quality of Study Of A Military Uniform exudes a certain masculine charm. It’s perfect when layered in front of a gilt framed mirror, or grouped on a wall of a gentleman’s dressing room with other items of military interest.

Sumo by Helmut Newton is a highly collectible heavyweight of a book featuring the amazing photography of Helmut Newton. The 20th century’s most expensive book comes with a specially designed stand by Philippe Starck, and is a definite conversation piece wherever it is placed.

Casa de Memoria is located at the corner of Jupiter and Comet Sts. in Bel-Air, Makati. For more information, visit CasaDeMemoria.com.