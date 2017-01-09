Maserati restyles its flagship for 2017

MASERATI’S flagship Quattroporte was first introduced at the 1963 Turin Motor Show, and with it the Italian manufacturer introduced a completely new class of car, the sports sedan. Nobody had ever dropped a race engine into a four-door body, at least not in a production car, but Maserati’s first attempt was a hit. Combining a race-developed V8 with nimble handling, the Quattroporte was not only stylish, it was the fastest sedan in the world at the time.

Fast-forward 54 years, and while the iconic Quattroporte remains the king of Maserati’s stable, it has continued to be a bit of a maverick – not entirely a sports car, and not entirely a luxury sedan, but the best of both.

Not content to rest on the Quattroporte’s laurels, however, Maserati has restyled the vehicle for 2017 with the introduction of two new trim options, the GranLusso and GranSport.

GranLusso: Irresistible style

To develop the GranLusso package, Maserati tapped the leading fashion house of Ermenegildo Zegna, whose distinctive interior styling features bespoke silk upholstery, a wood and leather steering wheel, and wood interior trim. Other interior refinements of the Gran Lusso package include power foot pedals, a power rear sunblind, four-zone climate control, and heated rear seats.

Exterior styling of the GranLusso option includes chrome bumper inserts, body-colored side skirts, black brake calipers, and 20-inch Mercurio alloy wheels.

GranSport: Distinctive and dramatic

For people who want their Quattroporte to reflect their more dynamic lifestyles, the GranSport package offers distinctive interior and exterior treatments. Special sport seats, paddle shifters, an all-new sports steering wheel, Inox sport foot pedals, and piano black trim set the GranSport-equipped Quattroporte apart. Interior styling can be further enhanced by the inclusion of a carbon fiber trim package, with a carbon fiber steering wheel, door sill panels, and other interior trim.

Exterior enhancements include new front and rear sports bumpers with exclusive black gloss features, body colored sideskirts, 21” Titano alloy wheels, and red brake calipers. An option carbon fiber exterior package features the front bumper profile, door mirrors, door handles, and central pillars all in sporty carbon fiber.

The two highly distinctive trims are available as an upgrade for all Quattroporte V6 powertrain versions: The Quattroporte diesel, Quattroporte, Quattroporte S, and Quattroporte S Q4. The top of line version, the twin-turbo V8-powered Quattroporte GTS, offers either the GranLusso or GranSport trim package as part of the standard equipment.

Timeless allure

The appeal of Italian auto design is sometimes described as an intangible touch of genius, a certain flair that no other culture can match, and the Quattroporte is an outstanding example of the art, a wonderful balance of style, aesthetic, and aerodynamic elegance.

The Quattroporte is a big car, but has been updated to present a more balanced, dynamic appearance, from a restyled front grill to its all-LED lamp clusters in the rear. The front and rear bumpers have also been redesigned, but features such as Maserati’s distinctive three air vents, the familiar triangular C-pillar, and quad exhaust pipes give a nod to the sedan’s long heritage. Frameless doors add an additional sporting touch to the big four-door, while some of the Quattroporte’s best features are hidden: A flat underbody to enhance aerodynamic performance, as well as a unique air shutter behind the front grill to control radiator air flow and drag.

Inside, stylish comfort is the rule. 12-way power adjustable leather front seats ensure the perfect driving position for the driver, and the ultimate in comfort for the passenger. The very latest touch-screen infotainment system with an additional rotary control, along with a handy new phone storage box, graces the central cluster. Meanwhile, the multifunction steering wheel is a model of ergonomic efficiency and provides a highly tactile grip.

The comfort of the occupants of the rear seats has not been overlooked, as well. The standard Quattroporte comes with a supremely comfortable, asymmetrically folding, hand-stitched leather rear bench seat for three people, complete with a central armrest that contains a USB point and a 12-volt socket. Large doors, the sleek lines of the broad dashboard, and the unobtrusive central tunnel are all designed to envelope all on board in an atmosphere of spacious luxury.

Solid engineering

The Quattroporte is as impressive under its skin as it is outside. Three engine options are available: The 410 horsepower 3-liter Twin Turbo V6, the 3-liter V6 turbo diesel that produces 275 HP, and the 530 HP 3.8 liter Twin Turbo V8.

The powerplant options are mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox that ensures precise gear changes, and comfortably manages the power of the different engines. The transmission is enhanced by auto-adaptive software that is able to recognize the way the car is being driven, and modifies the shifting pattern for each individual driver.

The transmission has five operating modes for driver selection: Auto Normal, Auto Sport, Manual Normal, Manual Sport, and Increased Control & Efficiency (ICE), which provides optimum control in any weather conditions as well as the most comfortable and quietest engine response and minimal fuel consumption.

Safety first

In designing the Quattroporte, Maserati made safety the number one priority. To provide the best possible protection for its occupants it features the latest-generation airbags and numerous state-of-the-art safety systems and devices.

The Quattroporte features a Forward Collision Warning system, which monitors vehicles ahead by means of a camera, and warns the driver if the car’s approach could escalate into a rear-end collision. The collision warning system is linked to the Quattroporte’s Advanced Brake Assist system, which provides additional braking during an emergency stop.

In addition, a rear crossing and blind sport safety system constantly monitors the space between the Quattroporte and other nearby vehicles behind or alongside the car. When a side or rear blind spot is encroached upon – for example, by a following car changing lanes – warning icons appear in the door mirrors and an audible alert is sounded.

The Quattroporte is also equipped with a sophisticated Lane Departure Warning System, which utilizes a camera mounted in the interior rear view mirror to detect road markings ahead of the car. This reduces lane drift and the possibility of lateral collisions by warning the driver when the vehicle crosses lane markings without signaling.

Finally, an Adaptive Cruise Control system maximizes fuel economy and enhances safety by monitoring the distance between the Quattroporte and vehicles ahead, maintaining a constant preset distance. If traffic slows or another vehicle moves in front, it slows the car down by coasting or engaging the brakes. Conversely, when the leading vehicle ahead speeds up or moves into another lane, the system accelerates up to the pre-set speed.