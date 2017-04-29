MASKED MEN KILL 3 IN MANDALUYONG

Masked gunmen killed three people inside a house at 435 Barangka Drive, Barangay Malamig at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Eastern Police District Director Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula identified the victims as Chito Jomaquio, 45, Rosalinda Jomaquio, 25, and John Carlo 25. Initial investigation showed that Chito and his nephew, John Carlo were in their living room on the second floor while his sister-in-law, Rosalinda was taking a bath on the third floor when four unidentified suspects wearing bonnets entered their house then instructed them to drop down and shot them. The victims, who sustained gunshot wounds in their heads, were brought to a nearby hospital but were declared dead on arrival. Recovered from the crime scene were seven fired cartridges of unknown caliber of firearms and two fired slugs. It was learned that Chito and Rosalinda, who are both included in the drugs watch list, had earlier surrendered to the police.