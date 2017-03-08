MASOC says Yulo can’t compete in SEAG

The country was deprived of the opportunity to win at least five medals after the appeal of Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) President Cynthia Carrion to include promising gymnast Carlos Yulo in the Philippine contingent for the 2017 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia was denied by the Malaysian Organizing Committee (MASOC).

Carrion said MASOC turned down the plea of GAP to include at least one junior player in the Philippine gymnastics team for the biennial meet scheduled on August 19 to 31.

“I spoke to MASOC in the meeting about it but they denied it,” said Carrion, who is also the country’s SEA Games chief of mission.

Based on the SEA Games technical handbook in the gymnastics competition, the minimum age requirement for the participant is 18 years old.

Yulo just turned 17 last February 16.

Carrion said that MASOC would have granted their request if the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) was able to send the letter earlier to the local organizing committee.

“The federation (FIG) sent them a letter but it is too late and they’re denying it. They just [also]sent a letter saying Caloy cannot compete,” she added.

Carrion said GAP was disheartened with the decision, as Yulo is capable of delivering at least five medals for the country.

Yulo just won four medals in the Mikhail Voronin Cup in Moscow, Russia last December. He won a gold medal in still rings and silver in vault and parallel bars events. He was also a bronze medalist in the individual all around category.