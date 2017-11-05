Mason shot dead in Cebu City

A MASON was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in Cebu City on Sunday, police said.

Investigators said a personal grudge could be the motive behind the killing of Ranelito Haguros who succumbed to a gunshot wound on the right back portion of his body.

Haguros’ neighbors said that he was a good man with no vices, family-oriented and was never linked to drugs.

Senior Police Officer 2 Wetzel Berry, homicide investigator of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said that Haguros was heading home to Sitio Kaduloy, Barangay Tisa from work at about 9:30 a.m. together with his 33-year-old co-worker and neighbor, Roderick Yap.

Yap said he was just a few steps ahead of Haguros when he heard a gunshot. When he looked back, he saw Haguros slumped on the ground, according to Berry.

Berry said that after the incident, Yap saw the lone gunman walking towards a get-away motorcycle driven by another unidentified man. He said that Yap only saw the back of the gunman.

Personnel from the Cebu City Emergency Medical Services declared Haguros dead on arrival.

Police recovered from the scene an empty shell from an apparent 9-millimeter caliber.

Haguros’ remains were brought to the St. Francis Funeral Homes in Cebu City. RHEA RUTH ROSELL