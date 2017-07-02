Massacre suspect tested negative for drug use

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald de la Rosa on Sunday explained why Bulacan massacre suspect and construction worker Carmelino Ibañez, 26, had tested negative for drug use.

At the same time, de la Rosa hinted that Ibañez had an accomplice whom the PNP chief said they are tracking down.

It was possible that the suspect tested negative because he used only “low quality” and “small quantity” of drugs, according to the PNP chief.

If Ibañez used shabu, de la Rosa said, the substance would be gone from the body “within 48 hours” and if the suspect’s “metabolism” is “strong,” the shabu would be gone “within eight hours.”

He added that the suspect’s lawyer might use the test result as their defense but it will not have a big effect on the charges that had been fled against Ibañez.

De la Rosa dismissed speculations that Ibañez is a “fall guy” and that their investigation of the massacre of five persons including three children allegedly by Ibañez is “101 percent” credible.

Ibañez, claimed that he was on drugs when he killed Estrella Carlos, her mother Aurora Dizon and Carlos’ three children–Donnie, 11; Ella, 7; and one-year-old Dexter Jr.— before dawn of June 27.

Police said Carlos, 28, and her 58-year-old mother appeared to have been raped.

JING VILLAMENTE