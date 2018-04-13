Massive Japan manhunt for ‘model’ convict who fled open jail

TOKYO, Japan: More than 1,000 Japanese police were on the hunt on Friday for a “model” inmate who fled an open prison, officials said. Tatsuma Hirao, 27, who was serving time for multiple thefts, had been working at a shipbuilding yard at the Matsuyama prison in the southwestern city of Imabari. But he gave guards the slip on Sunday night, disappearing from the facility he shared with around 20 other inmates. Local police investigator Masafumi Shigematsu said that they deployed a total of 1,200 officers to locate the prisoner. Hirao was caught on security cameras running away from the dorm, according to the investigator. It was “an open institution” where inmates can walk around freely, said prison official Mutsuhiro Kawauchi. After Hirao’s escape, a car was stolen nearby and later found abandoned on Mukaishima island, which is tens of kilometers (miles) away. Residents on the island reported to police that socks, a mobile phone, a wallet and a pair of sandals were stolen, according to local media. A resident on the island also reported his car keys had been stolen and said he found a note saying “I’m borrowing your car but I’ll never damage it.”

AFP