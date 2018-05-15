Massive vote buying mar Monday polls

A SHOOTING incident involving a barangay (village) chairman in Albay, massive vote buying and confusion in the voters’ list were the most common complaints in various parts of the country even as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) declared the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) polls on Monday generally peaceful.

Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Philippine National Police (PNP)-Bicol spokesman, said re-electionist village chairman Nilo Soria, 55, of Barangay Cuyaoyao, Pioduran town is now in police custody after he shot Norly Madela during an altercation.

Early on Monday, Soria reportedly confronted a certain “Ambo” but Madela, 53, of Barangay Nablang Bulod in Pioduran intervened and punched him in the face. A commotion ensued and when Madela tried to pull out a firearm Soria quickly drew his gun and fired at him.

Although both were wounded, Soria and Madela were detained at Libon police station.

Meanwhile, Comelec-Bicol regional director Jean Valeza said vote buying was reported in the provinces of Albay and Catanduanes with voters being given from P300 to P500 each.

In Laguna, Corazon del Rosario, 63, a village health officer was charged with violation of the Omnibus Election Code for alleged vote-buying in Purok 5, Barangay Milagrosa, Calamba City.

Chief Supt Guillermo Eleazar, PNP-Calabarzon chief, said Del Rosario was arrested after Calamba City Councilor Saturnino Lajara and Loreta Gareza reported they saw the suspect in the act of giving money to Antonio Latumbo.

Police recovered from Del Rosario two small envelopes with P500 bills each.

Calabarzon is comprised of the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

In Quezon province, Christian Maraña, chairman of Barangay Poblacion 2 in Calauag escaped before police could arrest him after complaints of vote-buying.

Witnesses Franklin Maravilla and Franklin Fulgar reported that Maraña went to their house and gave them two small envelopes containing P200 each with a sample ballot indicating Maraña’s name and his seven councilmen.

In Lucena City, police arrested Pepito Carbonnel in Purok IV, Dulong Buhangin, Barangay Dalahican, as well as his companions – Virginia Sta Ana, Dory Repollo, Romeo Bersabe, Arsenio Lagrason, Fernando Casiño and Wilma Anthony.

Police recovered a shoulder bag from the suspects with several envelopes containing sample ballots and cash.

The Calabarzon police have arrested 205 persons for various election-related violations since the election period started last April 14.

In Nueva Ecija, Edmund Abesamis, national president of the Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas said the village and SK elections is one of the most expensive local polls in the country.

Rampant vote buying was reported in Barangay Baluarte, Gapan City where voters were given from P2,000 each to as much as P15,000 per family depending on the number of members.

In Barangay La Torre, Talavera town, the Comelec asked soldiers of the Army’s 61st Infantry Battalion to close the gates of an elementary school for various election violations.

In Tarlac, Senior Supt. Ritchie Medardo Posadas, police provincial director, said except for the arrest of four persons in Anao town for violation of the liquor ban, no other major concerns were recorded.

A resident of Barangay Maligaya in Tarlac City almost lost failed to vote after another person inadvertently voted and signed for her name. But the board and election tellers later allowed her to cast her vote after investigation.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said voting started smoothly in most parts of the country except for some telecommunications problems in some parts of the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Jimenez identified the problematic areas as Bacolod Kalawi, Benedayan and Maseu towns in Lanao del Sur, as well as Turtle Island in Tawi-Tawi.

“We had a hard time communicating with some areas in the ARMM because of poor signal. But generally, voting started smoothly, including in the provinces of Basilan and Sulu as well as in Regions 1, 4-A, 4-B, 5, 7, 8 and the Cordillera Autonomous Region,” Jimenez said.

Cotabato City Mayor Guiani-Sayadi in her Facebook Page vowed to prosecute the candidates involved in vote buying. The candidates reportedly gave a minimum of P500 each to voters which will be used as evidence in filing the cases.

In the 37 villages in Cotabato, 19 candidates for barangay chairmen ran unopposed.

WITH REPORTS FROM ROSELLE R. AQUINO, CELSO CAJUCOM, JERRY HERNANDEZ, WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL AND JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL