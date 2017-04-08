Masterclass at CCP with Monique Duphil

INTERNATIONALLY renowned US-based French pianist Monique Duphil will give a piano masterclass at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (CCP Main Theater) on April 19.

Duphil is also the soloist of the last season concert of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra on Friday, April 21 under the baton of Music Director Yoshikazu Fukumura. She will play Gershwin’s “Concerto” in F.

The French-born pianist, Monique Duphil, entered the Conservatoire National Superieur de Paris and studied under Jean Doyen, Marquerite Long and Joseph Calvet at the age of 10.

Having won a Premier Prix in piano at 15, she graduated the following year with a Grand Prix in Professional Chamber Music. She obtained her Artist Diploma from the Musikhochschule of Stuttgart, Germany. She made a Paris debut with orchestra at 15, performing Felix Mendelssohn’s G minor Piano Concerto with the Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire.

This was followed by prizes in four international competitions, including the Chopin Competition in Warsaw, which launched Monique Duphil on a worldwide career.

Duphil has performed in more than 50 countries throughout the five continents as soloist of the world’s best orchestras which include the Philadelphia Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, Orchestre Symphonique de Québec, Warsaw, Bern, Münchner Symphoniker, Paris Lamoureux, New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Brisbane Symphony Orchestra and all ABC (Australia) and many others.

Duphil likewise has a distinguished career as a chamber musician, having partnered with many renowned artists.

Moreover, Duphil was on the faculty of the Hong Kong Academy for the Performing Arts before her appointment to the faculty at the renowned Oberlin College Conservatory of Music in Ohio, USA in 1992.

For more information, email ccp.artist.training@gmail.com