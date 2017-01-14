Mastermind in Quiapo human skeletons stockpile known

The mastermind in a series of killings inside the Islamic Center in Quiapo has been identified. A source with knowledge of killings disclosed to The Manila Times: “The mastermind is no less than the owner of the two-storey house where the stockpile of human skeletons was found hidden under the stairs.” The informant is referring to a certain “Shariff” who was killed sometime last year in Cagayan de Oro City. Shariff was the suspect in the killing of Datu Amerol Galam Ambiong, a respected elder in the Islamic Center and president of the Metro Manila Muslim Brotherhood Association. “He was killed a week after the October 7 raid in Quiapo where seven people were killed by the anti-drug raiding team of the Manila Police District,” the source said. Village chieftain Faiz Macabato was also killed in the raid on Barangay 648.
Mastermind in Quiapo human skeletons stockpile known0
