A masterpiece of Nature and modern living

When you talk of modern living, you often think of a state-of-the-art residence set amidst an urban setting. For many families, this is what an ideal lifestyle looks like.

For those who like waking up to clear blue skies, crisp, clean air and verdant panoramas, however, a natural setting may be the ideal environment to complete that contemporary.

Such is the setting at Nob Hill, where the conveniences of modern living and the beauty of Nature come together to create the ideal family home.

Sitting at the highest point of the Greenlands at Tagaytay Highlands, Nob Hill offers 300 to 700 sqm lots, situated on verdant sloping hills and surrounded by lush landscapes. Tailor-made for the urbane, it is envisioned to be a commune of modern architectural themed homes that incorporate elements of Nature—characterized by clean lines, natural colored stone, powder-coated metal trims, and glazing natural wood finishes.

Tagaytay Highlands presents a tranquil oasis through a 7.7 hectare residential lot community of contemporary homes set within picturesque vistas of the mountains – Mt. Makiling, Mt. Maculot, and the Highlands.

Picture-perfect scenery

Residents may take advantage of the view by building large windows that maximize natural light and showcase the picture-perfect scenery.

Nob Hill is the perfect place to unwind, bond and foster family ties.

Amenities, designed for both work and play, can be found at the Central Park, which features the Palm Court, Fitness Station, Trellis, Gazebo, Children’s Play Area, Linear Park, and Jogging Path—all enveloped in lush trees and flora.

Property purchase at Nob Hill comes with membership rights at the Midlands Golf Club and exclusive access to

The Country Club, which is home to an extensive selection of world-class amenities and recreational activities.

Experience the latest outdoor activities, such as the Aerial Walk, Sporting Arrow, and Pedal Go Kart Racing, or enjoy sports facilities for swimming, tennis, bowling, and badminton. Tagaytay Highlands also boasts of its specialty restaurants, the Highlander Steakhouse and Highlands China Palace, where moments can be celebrated via a sumptuous feast; and the Gourmet Avenue, which offers a wide range of gastronomical outlets.

Immerse yourself in Nature at Nob Hill.

Tagaytay Highlands is the premier mountain resort development of the SM Group in Tagaytay. Nestled among the highest elevations of the city, it is a leisure destination that speaks of exclusivity and luxury, where stunning nature views and a breezy, cool climate come together to redefine relaxation. For inquiries about owning a Highlands home, call +632 5052422 and +63917 5150158 or visit www.tagaytayhighlands.com