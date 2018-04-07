Masters announces new women’s amateur tournament

Masters chairman Fred Ridley made a big announcement during his press conference Wednesday morning that may have started another tradition at Augusta National.

Starting next year the historic course will play host to a women’s amateur tournament.

The tournament, which will finish on the Saturday before the Masters begins, will feature 72 of the best women amateurs from around the world.

“Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts left behind a legacy of always trying to contribute meaningfully to the game of golf.”Chairman Fred Ridley announced today the establishment of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.

“Today I am proud and extremely excited to announce a new extension of this mission directed at a segment of our sport that is so important, one that is vital to the future of golf,” Ridley said. “Beginning next year, we will invite 72 of the game’s best women amateur golfers from around the world to compete in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.”

It will be a three-round event that will take place at Champions Retreat in Evans the first two days with the final round being played at Augusta National.

Ridley said it was important to advance the game of golf and make it grow. He presented the idea to the senior staff in October of last year.

“It was the right time for the women’s game,” he said. “I wanted to do this, and I wanted to do it here. I thought for us to have the greatest impact on women’s golf that we needed to be committed to do it here at Augusta National.”

For the fans at the Masters enjoying the Wednesday before the tournament, the news of a women’s amateur tournament was met with more than positive reactions.

“That is terrific,” said Mary Austin, of Livonia, Michigan. “We used to go to Toledo all the time for the Jamie Farr LPGA tournament.”

“That is just wonderful,” Mary’s husband, Roger, echoed. “The women will be able to play Augusta National. That is just cool.”

For 15-year-old Lauren Welsh of New Jersey this gives her a chance to play even though she is … just starting out.

“This is my breakout year,” said Welsh, holding back a laugh. “Of course, I have to get a club and a ball.”

The fact the tournament will finish on the Saturday before the Masters works well with the Drive, Chip and Putt contest the following day, especially for the girls who participate.

“Just imagine the 40 girls who come here each year for the Drive, Chip & Putt national finals will be able to dream about returning here one day to compete on a much grander stage for another impressive title, champion of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur,” Ridley said.

