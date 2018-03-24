Masters provides financial opportunity to homeowners

As golfers prepare their swings for the Masters Tournament, many homeowners are preparing their houses for rent to some of the thousands of visitors who will flock to Augusta the first week of April.

Making sure a home is ready for rental is no small feat. Shannon Lanier, who lives about a mile and a half from Augusta National Golf Club, said it takes about 150 to 200 hours each year to thoroughly prepare her Summerville home for renters ahead of the Masters. Lanier rented out her home for 13 years through several rental services, including Made Fore a Pro, the Masters Housing Bureau and Tournament Housing.

“The only cons associated with renting that we had was simply the expenditure of time to get the house ready,” Lanier said. “It’s really a five-weekend procedure to get both the inside and the outside of your house ready.”

For Lanier, the biggest benefit of renting out her home was the tax-free income, which can be sizeable depending on the home’s proximity to the course and number of bedrooms and bathrooms. Homes less than 3 miles from the course range from about $2,000 to upwards of $15,000 on the Masters Housing Bureau’s website. Extra services, such as a housekeeper, driver or chef, will affect the price.

The Masters Housing Bureau doesn’t require that homes provide a housekeeper, and they allow the homeowner to set the rate. The bureau collects a 7 percent listing fee once the home is rented and a $25 processing fee. The fees are used to help promote the mission of the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce within the community, said Jonathan Rios, the bureau’s director. Many homeowners are drawn to the bureau because it is the only home rental agency sanctioned by Augusta National, Rios said.

“Ninety-five percent of our clientele probably comes through the Masters website,” Rios said.

Renting is a yearlong process, Rios said. The bureau lists homes and allows renters to book from the week after the Masters to the week before.

Made Fore A Pro, an Augusta-based boutique rental company that works with Rent Like A Champion, also books and lists homes year-round, but the majority of the company’s rentals happen before August, said owner Gabby Benton.

“As soon as Masters is over we’re starting to write contracts for 2019,” Benton said. “There’s a common misconception that this is a seasonal job, and it is not, it is absolutely full throttle all year round.”

The company began with just 12 to 15 rentals and this year is renting over 100 homes. Benton said that in the 11 years she’s been in the rental business about 1,200 houses have listed with the company.

“We have had some really awesome guests, and by keeping our numbers up and growing it by 10 to 15 percent every year we’ve been able to get the type of business that helps push this to the next level,” Benton said. “We really don’t want to see a 50 percent growth.”

Benton’s company prides itself on the personal touch it offers renters. Made Fore A Pro puts gift baskets in every home and stays involved throughout the rental process, acting as a go-between for renters and homeowners, said business co-owner Maureen McManus. While the company has a website where renters can input specifications such as the desired rate and type of home, Made Fore A Pro also customizes options based on a client’s preference and then handpicks the home.

“We try to cater to a high-end client,” Benton said. “We develop a relationship with them so they trust us to make their decisions for them.”

Both McManus and Benton have rented their homes before (Benton began the company after renting her home on Craigslist). A typical three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Country Club Hills near Augusta National like the one McManus lived in can rent upwards of $4,500, depending on the amenities and whether the owner has done any updates to the home, McManus said.

McManus and Benton’s business charges commissions that vary but start at about 10 percent, which is paid by the renter, and a $45 listing fee. Homeowners are asked to make sure that all appliances are in working order and that personal touches are taken down.

